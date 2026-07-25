GOP Sends Letter to NJ Governor: What the Hell Happened to Your Voter Rolls?

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill knows she’s in trouble: about 6,600 illegal aliens are listed on the state voter rolls. Around 400 have voted in past elections. We all suspect the actual numbers are higher on both counts, and that this has probably been going on for years. The Democrats and the media claimed this never happened not too long ago. Sherrill has tried to shift the blame, pointing the finger at Phil Murphy. But it doesn’t really matter, Mikie. You’re both Democrats.

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And you didn’t get ahead of this crisis: the courts ruled that the USPS could enforce its new rule of states submitting their voter rolls for verification before mail-in ballots are shipped out. The best is how Sherrill said that Trump peddles conspiracy theories about voter fraud, only to later admit there’s voter fraud in her state. Over a dozen House Republicans sent a letter to Gov. Sherrill, namely asking a series of questions that center around how the hell did this happen. She has until August 21 to submit a response.

Here are their questions:

1. What testing, quality-control procedures, audits, or certification requirements were conducted before the affected software was deployed? 2. IDEMIA has publicly stated that its role was limited to transmitting voter-registration data collected during driver's license and identification card transactions, and that the Division of Elections was responsible for validating and adjudicating that data before an individual was registered to vote. Does your administration agree with this characterization of the division of responsibility between IDEMIA and the Division of Elections? If so, what specific validation or adjudication steps did the Division of Elections fail to perform with respect to the 6,600 affected registrations, and why did those failures go undetected for up to a year? 3. Please provide the exact number of affected registrations and the primary, general, municipal, school board, special, or federal elections in which the affected individuals cast ballots. 4. Please provide a breakdown of the countries of citizenship of the 6,600 affected individuals, including whether any single country or group of countries accounts for a disproportionate share of the affected registrations. 5. Has the State determined whether any affected race was decided by a margin smaller than the number of unlawfully cast ballots in that jurisdiction? 6. Have all 6,600 affected registrations been removed or otherwise placed into an ineligible status? Please provide the date on which each corrective action was completed. 7. What notice has been provided to the affected individuals, particularly those who may have been led by the State’s error to believe they were legally eligible to vote? 8. Will the complete investigative report, including its methodology and supporting data, be released publicly? If so, on what date? 9. Will your administration cooperate fully with requests from Congress, the Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security, and other federal authorities investigating noncitizen registration and voting? 10. Does your administration support requiring documentary proof of citizenship for voter registration? If not, please explain what alternative safeguard would have prevented the failure disclosed by your administration. 11. What specific administrative, technological, contractual, or legislative changes will be implemented before the 2026 general election to ensure that no additional ineligible individuals are registered or permitted to vote? 12. What state officials or contractors will be held accountable for this breakdown, and will New Jersey seek reimbursement, damages, contract termination, or other remedies from the responsible vendor?

The full letter is here:

Letter to Governor Sherrill Re Registered Non Citizens FINAL (1) by Matt Vespa

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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