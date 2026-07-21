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Watch Scott Jennings Annihilate a CNN Host's Silly Question About the Anti-ICE Terror Attack in NYC

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 21, 2026 10:00 AM
Watch Scott Jennings Annihilate a CNN Host's Silly Question About the Anti-ICE Terror Attack in NYC
AP Photo/Ron Harris

There was a terrorist attack in New York City yesterday. A leftist individual, Andrew Arrabaca, threw an incendiary device outside 26 Federal Plaza, which houses multiple federal law enforcement agencies, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement. One person was lightly injured—someone attending an immigration hearing. A scheduled naturalization ceremony was postponed. The flames never reached the building, and Arrabaca was quickly arrested by the police. His cart was filled with weapons and anti-ICE propaganda. 

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On CNN last night, host Sara Sidner had the gall to blame ICE for the attack, which Scott Jennings wasn’t going to tolerate this nonsense. He took this line of questioning behind the barn:

SIDNER: “Is it possible that it is the actions of ICE that have people talking like this, not just getting messaging from the Democrats, but seeing what’s happening in their communities?”

JENNINGS: “So if you believe that a government agency is doing something that you don’t like, and your choices are; A, cast a vote, B, use your words or C, go set off an incendiary device at the federal building in New York City, and you pick C…”

“There is NO justification for this!”

“There’s no rationalization of it, and that’s patently ridiculous if that is what anybody’s going to argue tonight.”

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Related:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE NEW YORK TERRORISM

Game. Set. Match.

Blame ICE for what? Enforcing the law? If enforcing immigration laws — which have been on the books for decades, induces you to commit acts of domestic terrorism, you’re the problem, not the cops. 

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