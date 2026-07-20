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Tipsheet

NYC Federal Building Arson Suspect Has Been Identified

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 20, 2026 3:30 PM
NYC Federal Building Arson Suspect Has Been Identified
Townhall Media

As Amy noted this morning, some leftist clown tried to set fire to 26 Federal Plaza in New York City this morning. Some dude in baggy clothes chucked an incendiary device. The flames were extinguished before they reached the building, and the suspect was quickly apprehended. 

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Anti-ICE paraphernalia and other weapons were reportedly found on the suspect’s person during arrest. The suspect has been identified as Andrew Arrabaca. The Federal Plaza houses federal law enforcement agencies, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement. That was the obvious target. During a press conference by the NYPD and other officials, they said a naturalization ceremony scheduled for today was canceled. Another person who suffered minor injuries was there for an immigration hearing:

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DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

This is domestic terrorism, and it won't deter ICE's mission. Border czar Tom Homan warned that federal agents could swarm the Big Apple at any moment. I think they should deploy now. 

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