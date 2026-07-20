NYC Federal Building Arson Suspect Has Been Identified

As Amy noted this morning, some leftist clown tried to set fire to 26 Federal Plaza in New York City this morning. Some dude in baggy clothes chucked an incendiary device. The flames were extinguished before they reached the building, and the suspect was quickly apprehended.

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Fox News’ Sandra Smith: “They naming the suspect as Andrew Arrabaca… I’m being told that these are the things left behind by the suspect. It includes what looks like some sort of carry cart… with the words ‘ICE OFF OUR STREETS’... This was the anti-ICE stuff on the suspect at… pic.twitter.com/CIPbMQtIJ1 — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) July 20, 2026

#BREAKING: New footage shows anti-ICE activist set fire outside immigration court in NYC. pic.twitter.com/5QncPG0KMD — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) July 20, 2026

Anti-ICE paraphernalia and other weapons were reportedly found on the suspect’s person during arrest. The suspect has been identified as Andrew Arrabaca. The Federal Plaza houses federal law enforcement agencies, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement. That was the obvious target. During a press conference by the NYPD and other officials, they said a naturalization ceremony scheduled for today was canceled. Another person who suffered minor injuries was there for an immigration hearing:

NEW: Suspect in NYC anti-ICE attack identified as Andrew Arrabaca, a 43-year-old Army veteran pic.twitter.com/pZVLLRSXIG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 20, 2026

'ARMED WITH BAD INTENTIONS': The FBI provides more details on the suspect in the anti-ICE attack in NYC this morning



"Mr. Arrabaca was looking to injure people and harm people. He had two axes, a hammer, a machete, and three knives — fixed blade knives. He had six incendiary… pic.twitter.com/xIKVKrunLt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 20, 2026

🚨The FBI provides more details on the man who tried attacking a federal office building in NYC this morning:



"He had anti-ICE literature on [his cart]. When he was being arrested he yelled derogatory terms to ICE [...]



He is an anti-American, anti-government EXTREMIST." pic.twitter.com/m0CHRW97sq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 20, 2026

FBI: Anti-ICE suspect who attacked federal building in NYC told police he "was targeting the building and he was okay if he hurt or killed people going in and out of the building, whether they were federal employees or civilians."



"There was a naturalization ceremony today that… pic.twitter.com/fgdOSfpecG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 20, 2026

This is domestic terrorism, and it won't deter ICE's mission. Border czar Tom Homan warned that federal agents could swarm the Big Apple at any moment. I think they should deploy now.

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