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'That Doesn't Make Much Sense': Watch a Fox News Host Obliterate a Leftist's Immigration Argument

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 18, 2026 2:30 PM
'That Doesn't Make Much Sense': Watch a Fox News Host Obliterate a Leftist's Immigration Argument
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Her ability to keep a straight face is remarkable. Fox News host Martha MacCallum interviewed a leftist guest, New York City DSA co-chair Gustavo Gordillo, about socialism, and naturally, immigration came into the conversation. It made sense since his family came to the United States from Peru during the Shining Path communist insurgency in the 1990s, which was eventually stomped out by the late Alberto Fujimori. Of course, Gordillo blamed American imperialism and capitalism and then added something that made no sense regarding why so many people in Latin America come to the United States.

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Fox News’ Martha MacCallum: “Your family came here from Peru really in the middle of the heat of the Shining Path. They were Maoist communist guerrillas in Peru. So why did your family come to America?” 

New York City DSA co-chair Gustavo Gordillo: “The economic situation in South America and Peru was in a really bad place… much of what we could say was responsible for that actually was the imposition of capitalism and American imperialism. In many cases, it is actually what brings immigrants to the U.S. coming out of Latin America.” 

Martha MacCallum: “They come here because they don’t like the imposition of American imperialism in the country that they’re in.”

Gustavo Gordillo: “Yes…” 

Martha MacCallum: “That doesn’t make much sense.”

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FOX NEWS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SOCIALISM

Indeed, Ms. MacCallum. 

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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