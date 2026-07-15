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Tipsheet

Elena Kagan Revealed How Lindsey Graham Sealed Her Confirmation to the Supreme Court

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 15, 2026 6:50 AM
Elena Kagan Revealed How Lindsey Graham Sealed Her Confirmation to the Supreme Court
Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Supreme Court Justices Elena Kagan and Amy Coney Barrett testified before the House and Senate yesterday, discussing the court’s budget, though security issues were also raised. During their appearance before a House Appropriations subcommittee, Justice Kagan wanted to speak about the late Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who died suddenly last Saturday night after a trip from Ukraine.

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Graham was one of the few Republicans to vote for Kagan’s confirmation. She spoke at length about how Graham gave her a fair shake, took the time to get to know her, and addressed the legal matters. She also brought up the now widely circulated exchange from her 2010 confirmation hearing, where he asked her what she did on Christmas the year before. Thinking it was a legal question, Graham simply wanted to know what she did.

Kagan cracked up before saying, “Like all Jews, I was probably at a Chinese restaurant."

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LINDSEY GRAHAM SUPREME COURT

Justice Kagan admitted that’s what many say to her was the moment her confirmation was sealed. 

Kagan offered her condolences and admitted she didn’t know Sen. Graham as well as many others who had expressed their heartfelt goodbyes over the past few days, but she understood why so many felt that way about him. 

She might fall on the wrong side of legal matters, but that was pure class, Justice Kagan. 

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