INSURRECTION: Anti-ICE Mob Tries to Break Into Susan Collins' Maine Office

Amy mentioned earlier today that there was another officer-involved shooting in Maine. It took place during an ICE operation. According to preliminary reports, which lack many details, the incident happened in Biddeford, Maine. Some people have posted that it was another case of someone trying to run over an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent:

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🚨 JUST IN: Someone reportedly just tried to RUN OVER an ICE agent in Maine, resulting in self-defense shots and one person dying



It was only DAYS ago a similar vehicle-ramming attempt happened with a Mexican national in Texas



PRAY FOR ICE 🙏🏻



They face danger EVERY DAY for… pic.twitter.com/VPqBkxHv4A — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 13, 2026

Officials are investigating a deadly shooting in Biddeford that allegedly involved ICE, according to a post made by Maine House Speaker Ryan Fecteau on Monday morning. Rep. Fecteau represents the city of Biddeford in House District 132. In his post on Facebook, Rep. Fecteau wrote "Fellow Biddeford residents and Mainers, this morning a shooting occurred in Biddeford. A person was killed. ICE was involved. State Police and the Department of Public Safety are now on scene to gather details and would expect the FBI to investigate as well. These are the details that I have at this time. I will provide further updates, as they are relayed to me."

And now, a leftist mob has gathered outside of Susan Collins’ Maine office, and they’re trying to storm the building:

Massive number of rioters on the streets in Maine after trying to storm @SenatorCollins’ office.



Police were called.



Do any of these people actually work, or are they just paid by NGOs and the DNC? https://t.co/JTEDyNVoUU pic.twitter.com/Z1c246cP0R — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) July 13, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Anti-ICE rioters are STORMING SEN. SUSAN COLLINS' OFFICE in Maine after an ICE agent-involved shooting, when a driver tried ramming them to death



They are trying to BREAK IN to Collins' office



MAKE MASS ARRESTS



It's simple: don't run over an ICE agent and you… pic.twitter.com/mYrIHFgHJ0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 13, 2026

Do any of these people have jobs? Also, of all the senators to target, this isn't one of them.

You can't be any more moderate or accommodating than Susan Collins. The left-wing narratives simply fall flat. What a joke.

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