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Tipsheet

There's Been Another ICE-Involved Shooting in Maine, and Here's What We Know So Far

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 13, 2026 10:15 AM
There's Been Another ICE-Involved Shooting in Maine, and Here's What We Know So Far
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

Reports are coming in that there's been another ICE-involved shooting, this time in Maine.

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Here's more:

Officials are investigating a deadly shooting in Biddeford that allegedly involved ICE, according to a post made by Maine House Speaker Ryan Fecteau on Monday morning. 

Rep. Fecteau represents the city of Biddeford in House District 132.

In his post on Facebook, Rep. Fecteau wrote "Fellow Biddeford residents and Mainers, this morning a shooting occurred in Biddeford. A person was killed. ICE was involved. State Police and the Department of Public Safety are now on scene to gather details and would expect the FBI to investigate as well. These are the details that I have at this time. I will provide further updates, as they are relayed to me."

Here's that post from State Rep. Fecteau.

The shooting took place in Biddeford, Maine.

The press is being asked to assemble at a nearby school.

Here's some video from the scene.

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Related:

CRIME ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN MAINE TEXAS

Authorities confirmed that ICE was involved in the shooting, but other details have not been shared yet.

A press conference has been scheduled, but no time has been announced yet.

This is the second ICE-involved shooting this month. ICE agents in Houston shot and killed an illegal alien after he tried to run them over with his vehicle during operations in the city.

This is a developing story, and we will bring you more updates as they become available.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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