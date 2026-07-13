There's Been Another ICE-Involved Shooting in Maine, and Here's What We Know So Far

Reports are coming in that there's been another ICE-involved shooting, this time in Maine.

🚨 JUST IN: Someone reportedly just tried to RUN OVER an ICE agent in Maine, resulting in self-defense shots and one person dying



It was only DAYS ago a similar vehicle-ramming attempt happened with a Mexican national in Texas



PRAY FOR ICE 🙏🏻



They face danger EVERY DAY for… pic.twitter.com/VPqBkxHv4A — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 13, 2026

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Here's more:

Officials are investigating a deadly shooting in Biddeford that allegedly involved ICE, according to a post made by Maine House Speaker Ryan Fecteau on Monday morning. Rep. Fecteau represents the city of Biddeford in House District 132.



In his post on Facebook, Rep. Fecteau wrote "Fellow Biddeford residents and Mainers, this morning a shooting occurred in Biddeford. A person was killed. ICE was involved. State Police and the Department of Public Safety are now on scene to gather details and would expect the FBI to investigate as well. These are the details that I have at this time. I will provide further updates, as they are relayed to me."

Here's that post from State Rep. Fecteau.

ICE shot and killed someone today in Biddeford, Maine according to State House Speaker Ryan Doughty Fecteau. pic.twitter.com/0VQrcb1uKO — Clint Combs (@Combs0294) July 13, 2026

The shooting took place in Biddeford, Maine.

Something big is happening in Biddeford.



Federal agents on scene, roads closed.



Fethy is on the scene, we will be reporting live with updates as they come in pic.twitter.com/LCqxzFgCQB — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) July 13, 2026

The press is being asked to assemble at a nearby school.

Here's some video from the scene.

BREAKING: Authorities say a person reportedly tried to run over an ICE agent in Maine, prompting the agent to fire in self-defense. One person was killed. pic.twitter.com/g8oOuAWpKk — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 13, 2026

Authorities confirmed that ICE was involved in the shooting, but other details have not been shared yet.

BIDDEFORD SHOOTING UPDATE: We can now confirm it was an ICE involved incident.



A news conference is scheduled, but no time has been given. pic.twitter.com/69Hcai3gEh — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) July 13, 2026

A press conference has been scheduled, but no time has been announced yet.

This is the second ICE-involved shooting this month. ICE agents in Houston shot and killed an illegal alien after he tried to run them over with his vehicle during operations in the city.

This is a developing story, and we will bring you more updates as they become available.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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