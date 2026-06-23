So, That's How the Montreal Shooter Described Himself

Montreal experienced a mass shooting yesterday where a person in camouflage opened fire at a grocery store. Two people were killed, including an officer and a civilian, and another police officer was wounded during the incident. The suspect was later shot by police. There is a manifesto, but the police are withholding details. We’re back to this again. The suspect described himself as an “incel,” who was also anti-capitalist and anti-liberal. In other words, he was a whack job. Was this also an antisemitic attack? It’s a good question, but we don’t have any further details. The shooting occurred in a Jewish neighborhood (via The Guardian):

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A suspect armed with a long gun opened fire on Monday at a Montreal hotel, killing a police officer before officers returned fire, killing him, police said. A civilian also died but it wasn’t immediately clear who fired that shot. The police chief, Fady Dagher, said a second officer was seriously injured in the shooting in the city’s Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood but is in stable condition. Dagher said it was the first time in 24 years that a Montreal police officer had been killed in the line of duty. “It’s a very, very sad day. It’s a nightmare,” he told reporters. Such shooting incidents in Montreal are rare. […] The shooting occurred in a partly Jewish neighbourhood that includes kosher markets and restaurants, but police declined to comment on a possible motive. […] A police spokesperson in British Columbia said forces across the province were told of the possibility of “documentation or some type of manifesto” calling for police to be targeted with violence.

CBC has more on the manifesto:

Montreal police "neutralized" a suspect this afternoon. The shooter is linked to the misogynistic "incel" (involuntary celibate) subculture and, according to Radio-Canada, distributed a violent incel manifesto targeting women. Quebec's domestic security minister said the shooting is unrelated to recent out-of-province shootings and remains a "domestic case."

Canadian police are not commenting on whether the civilian victim was Jewish:

Quebec's Domestic Security Minister Ian Lafrenière said police are aware of a video online that appears to show an officer shooting a civilian, but he wouldn't comment given the ongoing investigation by the province's police watchdog. There have also been questions about whether the civilian killed was a member of Montreal's Jewish community. Asked during a 3 p.m. news conference whether one of the victims was Jewish, Montreal police Chief Fady Dagher told reporters he did not have that information.

Okay, he’s an incel:

Our colleagues at Radio-Canada obtained this photo showing the suspect. You can see he appears to be holding a gun, and it looks like a long weapon. He also looks like he’s on the move. It's unclear at what point of the day this footage was taken. The shooter has been linked to the misogynistic "incel" (involuntary celibate) subculture. Members of the group commonly express exasperation over their inability to find a romantic or sexual partner, sometimes blaming women. Radio-Canada was able to confirm that the shooter distributed a violent incel manifesto targeting women. The manifesto called for a violent revolution, invoking masculinist arguments.

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Some other outlets are reporting that the shooter was antisemitic. We’re going to wait until more details are released.

The civilian who was killed was identified as Michael Mizrahi. The officer who was killed was Mohamed Lamine Benredouane, 34, who joined the force in 2021.

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