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Tipsheet

Gunman Goes on a Rampage in Montreal, One Police Officer Reported Killed

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 22, 2026 2:45 PM
Gunman Goes on a Rampage in Montreal, One Police Officer Reported Killed
THM

The good news is that the suspect has reportedly been taken down, but a police officer was killed and another wounded in a wild shooting that occurred in Montreal, Canada. The footage, some of which is too graphic to post, shows the gunman in camouflage opening fire outside a grocery store (via NY Post):

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A gunman killed an officer and injured another cop and a civilian before being gunned down during a shooting at a Montreal grocery store on Monday.

Residents in the city’s Côte-des-Neiges neighborhood were told to take shelter at around 12:30 p.m. after a gunman was spotted prowling the area, the Montreal Gazette reported.

Harrowing footage of the shooting shows a pair of officers engaging the gunman, who rushes at them with a rifle and camouflage clothing.

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Related:

CANADA CRIME GUN VIOLENCE MASS SHOOTING VIDEO

We’ll provide updates as more details become available. 

UPDATE: A civilian was killed during the incident.

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