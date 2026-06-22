Gunman Goes on a Rampage in Montreal, One Police Officer Reported Killed

The good news is that the suspect has reportedly been taken down, but a police officer was killed and another wounded in a wild shooting that occurred in Montreal, Canada. The footage, some of which is too graphic to post, shows the gunman in camouflage opening fire outside a grocery store (via NY Post):

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DEVELOPING: Police are investigating a shooting in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges neighborhood after reports of multiple shots fired. Initial reports indicate a police officer may have been wounded, and the suspect remains at large. pic.twitter.com/lccmjk7c9I — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 22, 2026

Additional footage from the reported active shooter situation in Montreal, Canada, appears to show two people on the ground, though it is unclear whether they were shot. pic.twitter.com/Yba1cL8O2h — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 22, 2026

A gunman killed an officer and injured another cop and a civilian before being gunned down during a shooting at a Montreal grocery store on Monday. Residents in the city’s Côte-des-Neiges neighborhood were told to take shelter at around 12:30 p.m. after a gunman was spotted prowling the area, the Montreal Gazette reported. Harrowing footage of the shooting shows a pair of officers engaging the gunman, who rushes at them with a rifle and camouflage clothing.

More from the scene on the reported active shooter situation in Montreal, Canada. pic.twitter.com/lgw5ZrcCB7 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 22, 2026

We’ll provide updates as more details become available.

UPDATE: A civilian was killed during the incident.

UPDATE: Shooting in Montreal has left a civilian, a police officer, and the suspect dead, with a second officer injured; authorities have not yet released any information on a possible motive. https://t.co/9HCBMvvgZr — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 22, 2026

BREAKING: Shooting in the Côte-des-Neiges neighborhood in Montreal, CA



- one civilian dead

- one police officer dead

- suspect shot dead by police

- second police officer is in critical condition



Police have not yet released a description or motive for the attack.



Please say… — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 22, 2026

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