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Hey, Keir Starmer, That Day Has Finally Come

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 22, 2026 6:50 AM
Hey, Keir Starmer, That Day Has Finally Come
Jonathan Brady/Pool via AP

The moment has arrived for UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer: he’s reportedly planning to resign at some point today. His time at Number 10 was marked by chaos, and his political downfall was sealed when Labor was rocked in the recent local elections. He promised to carry on, but observers noted that the losses were too significant to recover from (via NY Post):

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UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is reportedly set to resign Monday, though sources close to him contend he’s focused on the job.

Starmer is said to be discussing his political future with his wife, Victoria, before laying out a timetable for his departure from 10 Downing St. next week, according to The Observer.

The news comes after Starmer rival Andy Burnham won a seat in parliament in a special election in Greater Manchester.

A senior UK government figure told Reuters that Starmer is focused on his job – and claimed the prime minister isn’t going anywhere.

Burnham, who has made two previous runs at heading the Labour Party, is said to have the support of over half the Labour MPs to mount a leadership challenge to Starmer, the outlet reported. 

The two are set to meet next week.

“Keir has realised the game is up and it’s got to be a graceful exit,” a senior Labour figure told Reuters The Observer. 

“What he rightly wants to avoid is humiliation, but the worst humiliation for Keir personally would be if he stands in a leadership election and is heavily beaten.”

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Reportedly, this guy could be gone as early as this morning. 

Trump posted on Sunday that Starmer was as good as gone, while Starmer reportedly said he feels "betrayed."

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