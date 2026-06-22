Hey, Keir Starmer, That Day Has Finally Come

The moment has arrived for UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer: he’s reportedly planning to resign at some point today. His time at Number 10 was marked by chaos, and his political downfall was sealed when Labor was rocked in the recent local elections. He promised to carry on, but observers noted that the losses were too significant to recover from (via NY Post):
BREAKING: Keir Starmer reportedly considering stepping down as PM and could announce timetable for departure -FOX pic.twitter.com/6EGuWZ6x8a— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 21, 2026
🚨 WOW! Keir Starmer plans to RESIGN ON MONDAY as UK Prime Minister — Observer— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 20, 2026
"Starmer had reached the conclusion that his position was no longer tenable after speaking to cabinet minister, advisers, donors and trade union leaders," per Reuters
GOOD RIDDANCE 👋🏻🔥 pic.twitter.com/6bGZ2UVbd5
BREAKING: U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer reportedly plans to resign Monday.— Polymarket (@Polymarket) June 20, 2026
🚨 NEW: Keir Starmer is reportedly on the brink of resigning as Prime Minister— Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 20, 2026
[@kateferguson4]
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is reportedly set to resign Monday, though sources close to him contend he’s focused on the job.
Starmer is said to be discussing his political future with his wife, Victoria, before laying out a timetable for his departure from 10 Downing St. next week, according to The Observer.
The news comes after Starmer rival Andy Burnham won a seat in parliament in a special election in Greater Manchester.
A senior UK government figure told Reuters that Starmer is focused on his job – and claimed the prime minister isn’t going anywhere.
Burnham, who has made two previous runs at heading the Labour Party, is said to have the support of over half the Labour MPs to mount a leadership challenge to Starmer, the outlet reported.
The two are set to meet next week.
“Keir has realised the game is up and it’s got to be a graceful exit,” a senior Labour figure told Reuters The Observer.
“What he rightly wants to avoid is humiliation, but the worst humiliation for Keir personally would be if he stands in a leadership election and is heavily beaten.”
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Reportedly, this guy could be gone as early as this morning.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to Address the Nation Monday Morning— NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) June 21, 2026
Trump posted on Sunday that Starmer was as good as gone, while Starmer reportedly said he feels "betrayed."
Trump says Keir Starmer will resign as UK PM after he "failed badly" on immigration and energy.— NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) June 21, 2026
🚨 NEW: A Labour source says Keir Starmer feels "betrayed"— Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 21, 2026
"He gave everything to Labour, including sacrificing much of his children's teenage years to help make the party electable. He feels deeply betrayed, especially by those he believed were loyal to him"
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