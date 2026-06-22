Scott Bessent Called Zelensky 'Mr. Bean on Crack'

We all know Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is a savage. He outmaneuvers and outspeaks Democrats at congressional hearings, and he’s now a master of sizing up foreign leaders, too. A new book reportedly revealed the names he used to describe the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, whom he advised Trump should not be hosted in the Oval Office. This was before the infamous February 28, 2025, meeting, where Zelensky was bulldozed by Trump and Vice President JD Vance. Bessent called this event a diplomatic own goal for Ukraine (via The Guardian):

According to a new book cited by The Guardian, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urged President Trump not to host Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in the Oval Office. The book claims Bessent called Zelenskyy a “little fucker,” a “special-needs child,” and “Mr Bean on crack.”

Scott Bessent, the US treasury secretary, advised Donald Trump not to host Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office, having called the Ukrainian president a “little fucker”, a “special-needs child” and “Mr Bean on crack”, according to a new book.

The suggestion that a US cabinet official described a world leader in such terms is included in Regime Change, a blockbusting account of the second Trump administration by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, set to be published worldwide on Tuesday.

News of Bessent’s alleged remarks may embarrass the Trump administration, although the meeting that did take place on 28 February 2025 proved outright disastrous, as Trump and JD Vance blasted Zelenskyy for not being grateful for aid in his fight against Russian invaders, and for not wearing a suit.

The issue of aid to Ukraine remains at the fore, and was discussed at the G7 summit in France earlier this week.

“Several Trump aides had been worried” about the potential for a blow-up when Zelenskyy came to the White House, ostensibly to seal a minerals deal drafted by Bessent, Swan and Haberman write. Then-national security adviser Mike Waltz “tried – unsuccessfully – to get the message across that Zelenskyy should come wearing a suit”, they continue. “Bessent had strongly recommended to Trump that he not even allow Zelenskyy into the White House before he had signed” the deal.

“‘I’ve dealt with this little fucker,’ Bessent would say to associates about Zelenskyy,” according to the book. “‘He’s tricky. He’s like the special-needs child for the Europeans. And he’s acting like Mr Bean on crack.”

[…]

Zelenskyy did come, and Bessent was in the room as Vance carpeted their visitor. “Others present could see that Vance was steadily turning red,” Haberman and Swan write, as Zelenskyy’s insistence on pushing for security guarantees “began to sound to Vance like impertinence and ingratitude”.

Things went south from there.

After the disastrous meeting, Bessent told Bloomberg that Zelenskyy scored “one of the great diplomatic own goals”, adding: “I was shocked, shocked that President Zelenskyy would come into the Oval Office, behave like this, speak to the president, speak to the vice-president, but more importantly, disrespect the American people like this.”