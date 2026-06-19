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Tipsheet

RFK Jr. Had the Perfect Response to His Sister's Tale About Him Throwing Snakes on People

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 19, 2026 6:50 AM
RFK Jr. Had the Perfect Response to His Sister's Tale About Him Throwing Snakes on People
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

I’m not sure if Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was trying to be funny here, but it definitely was a strong comeback. His sister, Kerry, shared a family story about how he terrified their friends and family with snakes (via NY Post):

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Robert F. Kennedy Jr. couldn’t have a snake in the grass.

The wildman Health and Human Services head once came charging over to a little kids’ birthday party after hearing that a snake was in a nearby garden, ripe for the taking, according to his sister.

While the innocent, unsuspecting children were busy enjoying the birthday party, RFK Jr., who lived a mile down the road, showed up armed with a pillowcase and a bedsheet, his sister Kerry Kennedy recounted.

“And he grabbed the snake and stuffed it into the pillowcase while he was holding his infant son. So that’s a little scary,” she told CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront” on Monday.

Kerry had called her brother over to take care of the serpent, which took place roughly 25 years ago. But she didn’t realize what she was in for.

RFK Jr. took the animal out while it “was just chomping on his hand” to show the children, before noticing a vole that he then snatched with his bare hands.

“Then he walked up to where the rest of the birthday party was, and he put that into the bag with the snake, which made all the kids scream because they were afraid the snake would eat the vole,” his sister recounted.

“So then he shoved his hand back into the pillowcase and grabbed the snake.”

The future HHS secretary later released the snake into a swimming pool where children were playing.

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Related:

CNN ENTERTAINMENT HEALTHCARE HHS ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.

While humorous, Kerry noted that this was an example of RFK showing curiosity and love for nature, but also someone who isn’t solely focused on children’s safety or similar issues. Mr. Kennedy responded accordingly.

Nicely done. 

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