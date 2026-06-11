Wait, Did Trump Just Clinch a Deal With Iran?

Well, that was quite a turn of events. We carried out air strikes on Iran on Wednesday night in response to their shooting down an Apache helicopter. It seemed like a new escalation was about to start tonight, as President Trump’s patience with Tehran was running out. Diplomatic talks on a deal have been very frustrating, with the president saying nearly twenty times that things were close. It might actually be the real deal this time.

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Cam reported earlier today that the latest wave of strikes was canceled. Now, Trump said in the Oval Office that a deal has been reached, with Iranian sources corroborating this development.

NEW: Trump says the U.S. has REACHED A DEAL with Iran



"We just made a great settlement of the war with Iran, and we're going to be subject to finalization of documents. We should get done over the next few days. Probably have a signing maybe in Europe, and it's a great thing.… pic.twitter.com/jziYdBPx5S — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 11, 2026

Trump just dunked on the entire fraud of the Biden administration while signing in the Oval Office!



"No auto-pen, I don't want an auto-pen!"



"The only one that was DEFINITELY signed by him...it was his son!"



"You know why? Because the signature was HORRIBLE!"



*signs*



"Real… pic.twitter.com/MsnXo1LDu1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 11, 2026

TRUMP: ONCE DEAL IS SIGNED, BLOCKADE WILL END!



"That's part of the deal. And you'll have oil prices dropping LIKE A ROCK!" pic.twitter.com/frdJ1MyBdO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 11, 2026

Iranian news agency: High chance that the agreement will be approved. https://t.co/f34l5S79gQ — Amit Segal (@AmitSegal) June 11, 2026

The signing will reportedly occur in Europe.

But things are fluid and can change quickly, as we've seen in the past.

Stay tuned.

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