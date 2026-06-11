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Tipsheet

Wait, Did Trump Just Clinch a Deal With Iran?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 11, 2026 3:58 PM
Wait, Did Trump Just Clinch a Deal With Iran?
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Well, that was quite a turn of events. We carried out air strikes on Iran on Wednesday night in response to their shooting down an Apache helicopter. It seemed like a new escalation was about to start tonight, as President Trump’s patience with Tehran was running out. Diplomatic talks on a deal have been very frustrating, with the president saying nearly twenty times that things were close. It might actually be the real deal this time. 

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Cam reported earlier today that the latest wave of strikes was canceled. Now, Trump said in the Oval Office that a deal has been reached, with Iranian sources corroborating this development. 

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DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY IRAN NATIONAL SECURITY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

The signing will reportedly occur in Europe. 

But things are fluid and can change quickly, as we've seen in the past.

Stay tuned. 

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