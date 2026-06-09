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DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin Absolutely Bodied Mikie Sherrill for Lying About ICE Detention Facility

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 09, 2026 7:00 AM
DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin Absolutely Bodied Mikie Sherrill for Lying About ICE Detention Facility
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Delaney Hall in New Jersey has been the focal point of leftist chaos for weeks. It’s part of progressive America’s endless protest over Immigration and Customs Enforcement. There were arguably riots outside the facility for days, prompting the deployment of state police, who set up barriers and restored law and order. Visitation rights were suspended due to chaotic conditions outside. We’re now at a point where this could be called the Battle of Newark. 

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Detainees are reportedly participating in a hunger strike, though they are also eating shellfish, honey cakes, sushi, and Doritos. Border Czar Tom Homan recently visited the facility and ate what the detainees were eating. He noted the meal was good. Additionally, there is no hunger strike. The menu for these individuals was also upscale. But New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill tried to reignite controversy, claiming she was denied access to the facility for weeks, only to recently obtain partial clearance, which she found insufficient.

After being denied access for weeks, I was finally allowed into Delaney Hall – but what I received was a closely controlled and limited tour of the facility. That is unacceptable.

I was not allowed to meet or speak directly with the detainees, which continues to raise serious questions about the real conditions of the facility and the treatment of those held there. I will continue to push to speak with the detainees directly. They deserve to be heard and the public deserves answers.

Mullin body slammed her:

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ICE NEWARK MIKIE SHERRILL

I’m not surprised you would say something like this, Gov. Mikie Sherill.

On June 8th, I personally granted you access to the facility as an act of good faith— despite you having exactly ZERO federal oversight authority. Of course, you’re still trying to turn Delaney Hall into a political football for the radical left.

You were told BEFORE you went in you would not have the ability to speak to detainees. This is a federal facility, Governor. You are NOT federally elected.

I suggest you and your health inspectors spend more time at your New Jersey state detention facilities. Delaney Hall has 2x more medical personnel per detainee than NJ state prison, and at least 2x as much square footage. Detainees are also 2x more likely to die in NJ state custody.

Torched. 

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