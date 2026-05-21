The UN's Climate Doomsday Scenario Just Fell Apart

Larry O'Connor, Scott Jennings, Kurt Schlichter. Celebrate America With Us! 🇺🇸
Larry O'Connor, Scott Jennings, Kurt Schlichter. Celebrate America With Us! 🇺🇸
Colorado Dems Just Censured Their Uber-Liberal Governor Over the Silliest Thing
Colorado Dems Just Censured Their Uber-Liberal Governor Over the Silliest Thing
Trump Just Got Stung by Thune Again
Trump Just Got Stung by Thune Again
Teacher's Assistant Recounts Students' Bravery During San Diego Mosque Shooting
Teacher's Assistant Recounts Students' Bravery During San Diego Mosque Shooting
This Is How Lauren Boebert Responded to Trump's Threat to Primary Her
This Is How Lauren Boebert Responded to Trump's Threat to Primary Her
Lenny McAllister on How to Save America
Lenny McAllister on How to Save America
The BBC's Shameful Spin on an Afghan Father Selling His Daughters Shows Why We Despise the Media
The BBC's Shameful Spin on an Afghan Father Selling His Daughters Shows Why...
It Turns Out Illegal Aliens Were Getting Food Stamps in Wisconsin
It Turns Out Illegal Aliens Were Getting Food Stamps in Wisconsin
VIP
Is AI The Answer to 'Fixing' NICS Gun Background Check System?
Is AI The Answer to 'Fixing' NICS Gun Background Check System?
Jeff Bezos Reveals the Truth About Wealthy Businesses That the Left Never Will
Jeff Bezos Reveals the Truth About Wealthy Businesses That the Left Never Will
This Republican Senate Candidate Says He Might Have to Consider 'Both Sides' of the Illegal Alien Issue
This Republican Senate Candidate Says He Might Have to Consider 'Both Sides' of...
Do You Want a Free $620 a Month? Just Become a Homeless Person in San Francisco
Do You Want a Free $620 a Month? Just Become a Homeless Person...
Chevron Is Letting Californians Know Who Is Really at Fault for the State's Sky-High Gas Prices
Chevron Is Letting Californians Know Who Is Really at Fault for the State's...
Trio Sentenced in $10.7M Bingo Scam Targeting Funds for Sick Children
Trio Sentenced in $10.7M Bingo Scam Targeting Funds for Sick Children
Tipsheet

The UN's Climate Doomsday Scenario Just Fell Apart

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 21, 2026 3:30 PM
The UN's Climate Doomsday Scenario Just Fell Apart
AP Photo/Pamela Smith, File

The United Nations-backed climate panel over the weekend walked back one of its “worst-case scenario” greenhouse gas emissions scenarios, as a new report found that those projections “have become implausible.” The scenario predicted that humanity would double down on fossil fuels and take no action to mitigate climate change, and used it to make predictions about what the future may hold. 

Advertisement

Those scenarios included massive sea-level rise, global crop failures, and the rapid melting of polar ice. Democrats used the fearmongering to push Americans to pay billions of dollars to pursue mitigation efforts, while Europe practically castrated its own economy to do the same. And yet the scenario has been walked back, although climate scientists argue that it is due to current mitigation efforts already in place.

"GOOD RIDDANCE! After 15 years of Dumocrats promising that 'Climate Change' is going to destroy the Planet, the United Nations TOP Climate Committee just admitted that its own projections (RCP8.5) were WRONG! WRONG! WRONG!" the president wrote in a post on Truth Social. "For far too long Climate Activism has been used by Dumocrats to scare Americans, push horrible Energy Polices, and fund BILLIONS into their bogus research programs. Unlike the Dumocrats, who use Climate Alarmism nonsense to push their GREEN NEW SCAM, my Administration will always be based on TRUTH, SCIENCE, and FACT! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Recommended

Trump Just Got Stung by Thune Again Matt Vespa
Advertisement

This comes as many conservatives have argued that even if climate change predictions are taken at face value, they would prefer to rely on human ingenuity to mitigate possible damage rather than, for example, taking Europe’s path, becoming reliant on fossil fuels from foreign adversaries, and weakening their economy over a problem that is unlikely to affect people for decades. 

Rather than pushing through policies that force people to stop using fossil fuels or impose stricter emissions standards—often resulting in higher taxes and greater government control, figures like Ben Shapiro have argued it is best to rely on the free market and technological innovation. The idea is to keep Western economies plowing forward, driving advancements that either make alternatives to fossil fuels more efficient or reduce how much fossil fuel it takes to power our machines.

"One of the great ways that you adapt is through capitalism, because one of the reasons that you are going to have a better world by 2100 than you have today, despite climate change, is that the economy is going to continue to grow by virtually every estimate," Shapiro said during a speech in 2021

Advertisement

Lauren Cass of the Manhattan Institute points out, regarding Nordhaus' model, by 2100, regardless of climate change, the world, the entire world, is more than six times wealthier than in 2015, because we keep getting better at doing stuff. Human beings get better at doing stuff. So should we build more seawalls? Absolutely. Should we take mitigating measures? Of course. And does that involve infrastructure building? Sure. But if we are talking about completely destroying the entire carbon-based economy in favor of unproven technologies that do not compete on a per capita level, people don't know what they're talking about.

Now, with the alarmism out of the way, the West might be able to get back to what it does best: improving its technology and growing its economies in a way that could make this issue something entirely moot in just a short amount of time.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Just Got Stung by Thune Again Matt Vespa
Trouble Is Brewing for Seattle's Mayor After Her Attacks on Starbucks Amy Curtis
Colorado Dems Just Censured Their Uber-Liberal Governor Over the Silliest Thing Matt Vespa
Chevron Is Letting Californians Know Who Is Really at Fault for the State's Sky-High Gas Prices Dmitri Bolt
This Is How Lauren Boebert Responded to Trump's Threat to Primary Her Jeff Charles
Spencer Pratt and the Dem Destruction of Los Angeles Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump Just Got Stung by Thune Again Matt Vespa
Advertisement