The UN's Climate Doomsday Scenario Just Fell Apart

The United Nations-backed climate panel over the weekend walked back one of its “worst-case scenario” greenhouse gas emissions scenarios, as a new report found that those projections “have become implausible.” The scenario predicted that humanity would double down on fossil fuels and take no action to mitigate climate change, and used it to make predictions about what the future may hold.

Advertisement

Those scenarios included massive sea-level rise, global crop failures, and the rapid melting of polar ice. Democrats used the fearmongering to push Americans to pay billions of dollars to pursue mitigation efforts, while Europe practically castrated its own economy to do the same. And yet the scenario has been walked back, although climate scientists argue that it is due to current mitigation efforts already in place.

🚨 THE CLIMATE CHANGE SCAMMERS ARE PANICKING



Greg Gutfeld: “After decades of screaming the planet is six minutes from extinction, the UN just walked back their doomsday models, as fake as Ilhan Omar’s marriage!” 😂



No more funding the climate myth! pic.twitter.com/DyEOQxXBCd — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 21, 2026

REALITY CHECK: Billions have been wasted on UN’s climate change lies



“In New York City, the toll of RCP 8.5 includes Local Law 97, a high-cost mandate to remove gas- and oil-fired boilers in local apartment buildings, and install electric heat pumps in their place.



The result… pic.twitter.com/sy0bVTG2UZ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 19, 2026

"GOOD RIDDANCE! After 15 years of Dumocrats promising that 'Climate Change' is going to destroy the Planet, the United Nations TOP Climate Committee just admitted that its own projections (RCP8.5) were WRONG! WRONG! WRONG!" the president wrote in a post on Truth Social. "For far too long Climate Activism has been used by Dumocrats to scare Americans, push horrible Energy Polices, and fund BILLIONS into their bogus research programs. Unlike the Dumocrats, who use Climate Alarmism nonsense to push their GREEN NEW SCAM, my Administration will always be based on TRUTH, SCIENCE, and FACT! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

“GOOD RIDDANCE! After 15 years of Dumocrats promising that “Climate Change” is going to destroy the Planet, the United Nations TOP Climate Committee just admitted that its own projections (RCP8.5) were WRONG! WRONG! WRONG!” - President DONALD J. TRUMP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/qd9EulmjKh — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 16, 2026

This comes as many conservatives have argued that even if climate change predictions are taken at face value, they would prefer to rely on human ingenuity to mitigate possible damage rather than, for example, taking Europe’s path, becoming reliant on fossil fuels from foreign adversaries, and weakening their economy over a problem that is unlikely to affect people for decades.

Rather than pushing through policies that force people to stop using fossil fuels or impose stricter emissions standards—often resulting in higher taxes and greater government control, figures like Ben Shapiro have argued it is best to rely on the free market and technological innovation. The idea is to keep Western economies plowing forward, driving advancements that either make alternatives to fossil fuels more efficient or reduce how much fossil fuel it takes to power our machines.

"One of the great ways that you adapt is through capitalism, because one of the reasons that you are going to have a better world by 2100 than you have today, despite climate change, is that the economy is going to continue to grow by virtually every estimate," Shapiro said during a speech in 2021.

Advertisement

Lauren Cass of the Manhattan Institute points out, regarding Nordhaus' model, by 2100, regardless of climate change, the world, the entire world, is more than six times wealthier than in 2015, because we keep getting better at doing stuff. Human beings get better at doing stuff. So should we build more seawalls? Absolutely. Should we take mitigating measures? Of course. And does that involve infrastructure building? Sure. But if we are talking about completely destroying the entire carbon-based economy in favor of unproven technologies that do not compete on a per capita level, people don't know what they're talking about.

Now, with the alarmism out of the way, the West might be able to get back to what it does best: improving its technology and growing its economies in a way that could make this issue something entirely moot in just a short amount of time.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.