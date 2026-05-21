Racing Champion Kyle Busch Dead at 41

Kyle Busch, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, has died. He was 41 years old.

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has passed away at age 41. pic.twitter.com/nXe5Jcqjkn — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 21, 2026

Advertisement

Busch was reportedly hospitalized earlier in the day for a 'severe illness.' That illness has not been publicly disclosed.

We are saddened and heartbroken to share the news of the passing of Kyle Busch, a two-time Cup champion and one of our sport's greatest and fiercest drivers. He was 41 years old.



We extend our deepest condolences to the Busch family, Richard Childress Racing and the entire… pic.twitter.com/FARIF6OKrw — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 21, 2026

The Busch family had issued a statement earlier in the day:

Statement Regarding Kyle Busch from the Busch Family:



“Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization. He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We ask for… — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) May 21, 2026

The statement reads:

Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization. He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation.

NASCAR and the Busch family released a joint statement on Busch's death.

A joint statement on behalf of the Busch family, Richard Childress Racing and NASCAR. pic.twitter.com/7fYGjIqxoJ — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 21, 2026

That statement said:

Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch. A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans. Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR's highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series. His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal 'Rowdy Nation.' Our thoughts are with Samantha, Brexton, and Lennix, Kyle, and Samantha's parents, Kurt, and all of Kyle's family, Richard and Judy Childress, everyone at Richard Childress Racing, his teammates, friends, and fans. NASCAR lost a giant of the sport today, far too soon. During this incredibly difficult time, we ask everyone to respect the family's privacy and continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Further updates will be shared as appropriate.

In a recent race, Busch had requested a doctor due to a 'sinus cold.'

🚨 JUST IN: NASCAR legend Kyle Busch has DlED at the age of 41 following a hospitalization with a “severe illness”



In-race communications from a recent race, seen below, show Busch requesting a doctor due to a “sinus cold” 👇🏻



41 is FAR too young.



Pray for the Busch family 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/vW2HxgxyXN — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 21, 2026

Busch was born in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1985. By the age of six, he was driving a makeshift go-kart around the neighborhood, with his father, Tom, controlling the gas pedal while Busch steered. When he was ten, Busch was crew chief for his brother Kurt's dwarf car team.

Breaking: NASCAR icon Kyle Busch, a two-time Cup Series champion, has died at the age of 41, the racing series announced Thursday. pic.twitter.com/pIRifmHtJA — ESPN (@espn) May 21, 2026

Busch began his driving career in 1998. Between 1999 and 2001, he won more than 60 races in Legends car racing, including two track Championships at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Bullring.

🚨 NOW: Well-known NASCAR legend Kyle Busch passes away at just 41 after being hospitalized



True devastation. Pray for the family 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/WaXKrq9pm3 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 21, 2026

At 16, Busch began competing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, driving the No. 99 Ford with Roush Racing. He made his debut at Indianapolis Raceway Park. He finished ninth in his first race.

Advertisement

Busch began his NASCAR career in 2003. In 2009, he made history as the first driver to win two top-tier NASCAR races on the same day. This happened at the Auto Club Speedway. The following year, he became the first driver to win races in all three of NASCAR's top series at Bristol. He repeated that in 2017.

"Kyle Busch was a champion among champions — a once-in-a-generation competitor whose grit, unmistakable driving style, and relentless pursuit of excellence elevated him to a place among the very best drivers in our sport," said Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith in a statement. "When Kyle climbed behind the wheel, he brought an intensity and determination that demanded respect from his competitors and inspired fans through motorsports."

"Our hearts are with Samantha, Brexton, Lennix, and the entire Busch family during this incredibly difficult time," the statement continued. "We extend our deepest condolences, prayers, and unwavering support as they mourn the loss of someone who meant so much to so many."

After the shocking and very sad news of Kyle Busch's passing, everyone at The Race is thinking of his family, friends, and the entire NASCAR community. pic.twitter.com/YkRnJWqtIG — The Race (@wearetherace) May 21, 2026

Busch married Samantha Sarcinella in 2010. The couple has two children, a son born in 2015 and a daughter born in 2022.

Over his career, Busch won 234 races and 63 Cup Series Races.

JUST IN: NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has died at the age of 41, just hours after it was announced that he would miss the Coca-Cola 600.



Busch has won 234 races across the three national series, and has won 63 Cup Series races.



Earlier on Thursday, Busch's family said… pic.twitter.com/JizT043Iwa — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 21, 2026

Advertisement

Busch is survived by his parents, Tom and Gaye Busch, his brother Kurt, his wife Samantha, and their children.