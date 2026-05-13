South Carolina's State Senate Leader Said What Now About Why He's Against Redistricting

The GOP’s unspoken nightmare is that the reddest states produce either the worst results or terrible politicians. South Carolina might be deep red, but it’s elected some weak-kneed individuals who have derailed what should’ve been a simple process in redrawing its congressional maps. I don’t buy the fear that breaking up Rep. James Clyburn’s district would weaken the GOP advantage across the state. The South Carolina State Senate voted to reject the new map push yesterday.

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South Carolina State Senate Leader Shane Massey argued that a 7-0 map could end up being 5-2 and give Hakeem Jeffries the speaker’s gavel. That’s cute, Massey, but we’re not convinced. Also, what’s this nonsense about the state already being carved up enough and having a strong Democratic Party being good for the state? Shane, the Democrats shut down the Department of Homeland Security for nearly 80 days while we were under increased threat of terrorist reprisals due to Operation Epic Fury.

What is this garbage:

🚨 HOLY CRAP!! South Carolina Senate Leader Shane Massey (R) blocked 2026 redistricting because, HIS WORDS: "South Carolina is stronger" when "we have a vibrant and viable Democratic Party"



Trump won his district by 34 POINTS.



PRIMARY HIM OUT!



He actually said: “South Carolina… pic.twitter.com/iFYEw6we9s — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 12, 2026

Gov. Henry McMaster has also been weak on this issue, showing no clear stance. He’s reluctant to call a special session for a new map. Why? Who knows, but it’s very disappointing.

The General Assembly still has two full days in which to finish its important work, including giving full consideration – as sought by the people – to the important question of redistricting. I urge the General Assembly to finish its work according to the U.S. and South Carolina… — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) May 13, 2026

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster remains noncommittal on ordering a special session of the state legislature to tackle redistricting.



“The general assembly still has two full days in which to finish is important work, including giving full consideration— as sought by the… https://t.co/PABhhLXzEJ pic.twitter.com/hvEkqzHyVo — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) May 13, 2026

🚨Vote “killing” South Carolina redistricting was 29 FOR redistricting and 17 against.



Read that again.



29 senators support redistricting!

So how did it fail?



Because Governor @henrymcmaster refused to call a special session forcing the Legislature to call themselves… — Adam Morgan (@RepAdamMorgan) May 12, 2026





It seems another layer of panicked scum might need to be scraped off the state capitol.

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