VIP
Online Lib Lawyers: Dumb or Lying?
Online Lib Lawyers: Dumb or Lying?
Bad Medicine Could Be in Store for MI's El-Sayed Over Issues Concerning His Medical Background
Bad Medicine Could Be in Store for MI's El-Sayed Over Issues Concerning His...
The Thing That Works
The Thing That Works
VIP
Those Defending the Nazi Candidate Want a Republican to Quit When Someone Else Was Allegedly Offensive
Those Defending the Nazi Candidate Want a Republican to Quit When Someone Else...
Keep Reality to Yourself
Keep Reality to Yourself
Networks Manufacture a Mini-Scandal Over a 'Road Trip'
Networks Manufacture a Mini-Scandal Over a 'Road Trip'
The Greatest Time to Be Alive in America Is Right Now
The Greatest Time to Be Alive in America Is Right Now
Pass the Major Richard Star Act
Pass the Major Richard Star Act
The Hantavirus Cruise: A Ship of Fools
The Hantavirus Cruise: A Ship of Fools
Fine Them, Jail Crooked Bosses, Revoke Their Nonprofit Status
Fine Them, Jail Crooked Bosses, Revoke Their Nonprofit Status
Retirement Options for the Middle Class
Retirement Options for the Middle Class
Trump Is Addressing Grocery Gouging the Right Way. Democrats Aren’t.
Trump Is Addressing Grocery Gouging the Right Way. Democrats Aren’t.
America to DC: Stop Digging
America to DC: Stop Digging
Look Who Democrats Had To Bring Out To Help James Talarico
Look Who Democrats Had To Bring Out To Help James Talarico
Tipsheet

South Carolina's State Senate Leader Said What Now About Why He's Against Redistricting

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 13, 2026 2:15 AM
South Carolina's State Senate Leader Said What Now About Why He's Against Redistricting
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

The GOP’s unspoken nightmare is that the reddest states produce either the worst results or terrible politicians. South Carolina might be deep red, but it’s elected some weak-kneed individuals who have derailed what should’ve been a simple process in redrawing its congressional maps. I don’t buy the fear that breaking up Rep. James Clyburn’s district would weaken the GOP advantage across the state. The South Carolina State Senate voted to reject the new map push yesterday. 

Advertisement

South Carolina State Senate Leader Shane Massey argued that a 7-0 map could end up being 5-2 and give Hakeem Jeffries the speaker’s gavel. That’s cute, Massey, but we’re not convinced. Also, what’s this nonsense about the state already being carved up enough and having a strong Democratic Party being good for the state? Shane, the Democrats shut down the Department of Homeland Security for nearly 80 days while we were under increased threat of terrorist reprisals due to Operation Epic Fury. 

What is this garbage:

Gov. Henry McMaster has also been weak on this issue, showing no clear stance. He’s reluctant to call a special session for a new map. Why? Who knows, but it’s very disappointing. 

Recommended

Bad Medicine Could Be in Store for MI's El-Sayed Over Issues Concerning His Medical Background Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS GOP REDISTRICTING SENATE SOUTH CAROLINA


It seems another layer of panicked scum might need to be scraped off the state capitol. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bad Medicine Could Be in Store for MI's El-Sayed Over Issues Concerning His Medical Background Matt Vespa
The Thing That Works John Stossel
Disappointment Doesn't Come Close to Describing What Just Happened in South Carolina Matt Vespa
The Hantavirus Cruise: A Ship of Fools Betsy McCaughey
The Story of the Reporter Who Attacked Kash Patel Just Took a Wild Turn Matt Vespa
Keep Reality to Yourself Alan Joseph Bauer

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Bad Medicine Could Be in Store for MI's El-Sayed Over Issues Concerning His Medical Background Matt Vespa
Advertisement