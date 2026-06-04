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Tipsheet

Newsom Press Office Decides It's (D)ifferent When Journalists Endorse Republicans

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 04, 2026 7:30 AM
Newsom Press Office Decides It's (D)ifferent When Journalists Endorse Republicans
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Not too terribly long ago, the Democrats were losing their minds when the Washington Post and other outlets like The Los Angeles Times refused to endorse a candidate in the 2024 Presidential election. In the past, outlets hadn't been shy about doing so, and they mostly endorsed the Democrats. 

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That was fine, of course, because the Democrats believe the media are their stenographers and propagandists, a role the media are all to happy to take on.

But when a journalist endorses a Republican candidate, Democrats don't seem to like that. At all.

That's why Gavin Newsom Press Office is attacking independent journalist Christopher Rufo.

"He is not a journalist. He is a paid political operative with a social media account," the account wrote.

Wow. So Gavin Newsom, if elected President, would determine who is and isn't a journalist in this country? Seems a little dictatorial to us, doesn't it?

Then again, this is par for the course for Newsom. He's leading the charge to criminalize independent journalism in the state of California after Nick Shirley exposed the incredible amounts of welfare fraud that happened under Newsom's watch, so why not license who is and isn't a journalist, too?

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA CHRISTOPHER RUFO FAKE NEWS GAVIN NEWSOM

That's what you get when you order Josh Groban from Wish.

That's exactly what this is. Newsom is attacking the people who exposed his mismanagement and malfeasance in office. That's what bullies and tyrants do.

No. His policies are designed to help him and his fellow Democrats. Not Californians.

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It's cringeworthy and will cost Newsom his presidential aspiration, if his abysmal record as governor doesn't do that first.

Rufo didn't let this go unanswered, either.

That's how you do it. Newsom hates Rufo because he's smart and effective, two things Gavin is most decidedly not.

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