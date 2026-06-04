Newsom Press Office Decides It's (D)ifferent When Journalists Endorse Republicans

Not too terribly long ago, the Democrats were losing their minds when the Washington Post and other outlets like The Los Angeles Times refused to endorse a candidate in the 2024 Presidential election. In the past, outlets hadn't been shy about doing so, and they mostly endorsed the Democrats.

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That was fine, of course, because the Democrats believe the media are their stenographers and propagandists, a role the media are all to happy to take on.

But when a journalist endorses a Republican candidate, Democrats don't seem to like that. At all.

That's why Gavin Newsom Press Office is attacking independent journalist Christopher Rufo.

PSA: The man often described by right-wing media as a “journalist” just endorsed two Republican candidates for office.



Christopher Rufo writes opinion pieces for a MAGA think tank and has repeatedly pushed false and misleading claims in service of that agenda.



He is not a… https://t.co/3spWNLxxKX — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) June 3, 2026

"He is not a journalist. He is a paid political operative with a social media account," the account wrote.

Wow. So Gavin Newsom, if elected President, would determine who is and isn't a journalist in this country? Seems a little dictatorial to us, doesn't it?

Then again, this is par for the course for Newsom. He's leading the charge to criminalize independent journalism in the state of California after Nick Shirley exposed the incredible amounts of welfare fraud that happened under Newsom's watch, so why not license who is and isn't a journalist, too?

signed by whatever this is pic.twitter.com/uQsS8NyC7w — CornPop (@RealC0rnP0p) June 3, 2026

That's what you get when you order Josh Groban from Wish.

Everything he has exposed is true. You can't deny it; so just like any criminal you attack the person who discovered your crime.



Newsom really is only smart in his own head; to the rest of us who live in California we know exactly what he is doing and how he is doing it



It's… — LilRascal (@rascal113646) June 3, 2026

That's exactly what this is. Newsom is attacking the people who exposed his mismanagement and malfeasance in office. That's what bullies and tyrants do.

Gavin’s failures continue. Have any of his policies actually helped California? Now his greatest accomplishment is a failure of spectacularly magnitude. https://t.co/eobcAKRtUV — Adam Schiffylus (@GogginWalters) June 3, 2026

No. His policies are designed to help him and his fellow Democrats. Not Californians.

The staffers who run this account (and the Governor himself) try so, so hard to be a leftist version of Trump. It’s off putting and lazy in the same way an especially bad impression skit on SNL is. They’ve been called on it multiple times, even by members of their own party, but… https://t.co/xvQMjSecA5 — John Lakeman (@TheVantasner) June 3, 2026

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It's cringeworthy and will cost Newsom his presidential aspiration, if his abysmal record as governor doesn't do that first.

Rufo didn't let this go unanswered, either.

Actually, I am a journalist who has exposed you for giving free sex-change surgeries to trans migrants, free solar panels to illegal aliens, and free porn-enhanced iPads to state prisoners. And I’m just getting started. https://t.co/ua1HNP02AI — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) June 3, 2026

That's how you do it. Newsom hates Rufo because he's smart and effective, two things Gavin is most decidedly not.

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