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Tipsheet

Bloomberg Has a Very Interesting Take on Ron DeSantis' Propery Tax Plan

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 04, 2026 8:00 AM
Bloomberg Has a Very Interesting Take on Ron DeSantis' Propery Tax Plan
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File

Florida went from being the nation's laughingstock after the 2000 election to one of the reddest, most well-run states in the union. That's due in large part to Governor Ron DeSantis, who is, unfortunately, term-limited out of office in January of next year.

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Despite that, DeSantis is working hard to set up Florida for success even after he leaves Tallahassee. This includes a redrawn Congressional map that helps Republicans and a push to eliminate property taxes in the state. That last part is really ruffling the feathers of the tax-loving Left, who want everyone to keep paying taxes until they put us in the ground (and even after, in some cases).

But Bloomberg's take on the pending elimination of Florida's property taxes is one for the ages. Opinion writer Mary Ellen Klas calls it a 'Soviet power grab.'

Incredible framing.

Pushaw laid out the difference:

And that's why Bloomberg is so mad. They know no property taxes makes it harder for the state to find a reason to seize our property so we own nothing.

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY FLORIDA REPUBLICAN PARTY RON DESANTIS TAXES

That's the argument.

The Left cannot argue on the merits of their positions, because their positions are that bad.

Democrats love that and want to emulate it. See what socialist Zohran Mamdani is doing in New York.

The Left isn't only mad about losing out on taxes and the ability to steal our homes, they're legitimately terrified that Florida is showing the rest of the country that Republican leadership can lead to fiscal responsibility, smaller government, and more freedom. That would spell the end of the Democratic Party, and they can't allow that to happen.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

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