Bloomberg Has a Very Interesting Take on Ron DeSantis' Propery Tax Plan

Florida went from being the nation's laughingstock after the 2000 election to one of the reddest, most well-run states in the union. That's due in large part to Governor Ron DeSantis, who is, unfortunately, term-limited out of office in January of next year.

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Despite that, DeSantis is working hard to set up Florida for success even after he leaves Tallahassee. This includes a redrawn Congressional map that helps Republicans and a push to eliminate property taxes in the state. That last part is really ruffling the feathers of the tax-loving Left, who want everyone to keep paying taxes until they put us in the ground (and even after, in some cases).

But Bloomberg's take on the pending elimination of Florida's property taxes is one for the ages. Opinion writer Mary Ellen Klas calls it a 'Soviet power grab.'

Ah yes, the Soviet Union. Famous for cutting taxes and protecting private property rights. pic.twitter.com/pVuDaHiPnZ — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) June 3, 2026

Incredible framing.

Pushaw laid out the difference:

Florida: No property taxes because people should not have to pay infinite rent to the government



Soviet Union: No property taxes because people couldn't own private property



Media: "Same thing"

🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) June 3, 2026

And that's why Bloomberg is so mad. They know no property taxes makes it harder for the state to find a reason to seize our property so we own nothing.

Letting you keep more of your your OWN money is a Soviet power grab?

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂💀 pic.twitter.com/DE3ElvwK19 — DDD-1924 (@DicksonDan75217) June 3, 2026

That's the argument.

Cutting taxes is Communist and opposing racialist DEI policies is literally Hitler! — Rev. Ben Johnson (@TheRightsWriter) June 3, 2026

The Left cannot argue on the merits of their positions, because their positions are that bad.

There was a ban on private property in the Soviet Union from 1934 till 1991 https://t.co/NNOZHypfc9 — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) June 3, 2026

Democrats love that and want to emulate it. See what socialist Zohran Mamdani is doing in New York.

The media wants YOU to FUND MORE GOVERNMENT, while Florida continues to push toward FISCAL RESPONSIBILITY and SMALLER GOVERNMENT. https://t.co/IUWgI1KOYC — Cill Chainnigh (@KilkennyTek) June 3, 2026

The Left isn't only mad about losing out on taxes and the ability to steal our homes, they're legitimately terrified that Florida is showing the rest of the country that Republican leadership can lead to fiscal responsibility, smaller government, and more freedom. That would spell the end of the Democratic Party, and they can't allow that to happen.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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