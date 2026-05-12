Disappointment Doesn't Come Close to Describing What Just Happened in South Carolina

South Carolina’s efforts to redraw its maps face obstacles from a few Republicans in the state legislature. Nine state senators are causing unnecessary issues following the Louisiana v. Callais decision, which limited the use of race-based congressional apportionment under the Voting Rights Act.

Advertisement

The South Carolina House has fulfilled its role; now, the state Senate must act. There are concerns that dismantling the state’s only Democratic district could weaken the overall map. The state has seven congressional districts, with James Clyburn’s district being a D+13. State Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey remains firmly opposed, arguing that attempts to draw a 7-0 Republican map might result in a 5-2 split.

🚨BREAKING: South Carolina’s NEW redistricted map passes House subcommittee 3-2!



It’s off to Full Judiciary which will take it up immediately!



Keep contacting your senators! pic.twitter.com/31LwHMz900 — Adam Morgan (@RepAdamMorgan) May 12, 2026

🚨BREAKING: 5 South Carolina senate GOP holdouts left!



4 Republican NO votes would kill redistricting.



🔔contact them & get the word out!



Shane Massey (Edgefield)

(803) 212-6330

shanemassey@scsenate.gov



Sean Bennett (Dorchester)

(803) 212-6410

SeanBennett@scsenate.gov… — Adam Morgan (@RepAdamMorgan) May 12, 2026

Trump says he's "closely" watching the South Carolina’s Senate vote on Redistricting tomorrow



Proposed Redistricted Map:

🔴 Republicans: 7 (+1)

🔵 Democrats: 0 (-1)



(+/- vs current map) pic.twitter.com/i02dYvsMGv — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) May 12, 2026

Four of the nine have switched. Their names are listed below. We need help with the remaining four, as Massey remains a firm naysayer. The new map passed the South Carolina State House subcommittee by a 3-2 vote. Still, it wasn’t enough. The redraw effort has failed on a 29-17 vote, but here's where it gets weird, and we'll let former SC State Rep. Adam Morgan explain more here, but not calling a special session is what screwed us here:

The South Carolina Senate has rejected extending the legislative session for redistricting.



Unless Gov. McMaster calls a special session, the current congressional map, including Rep. Clyburn’s Democratic-leaning district, will remain in place. pic.twitter.com/HCSKCM7BOU — VoteHub (@VoteHub) May 12, 2026

🚨Vote “killing” South Carolina redistricting was 29 FOR redistricting and 17 against.



Read that again.



29 senators support redistricting!

So how did it fail?



Because Governor @henrymcmaster refused to call a special session forcing the Legislature to call themselves… — Adam Morgan (@RepAdamMorgan) May 12, 2026

Read that again. 29 senators support redistricting! So how did it fail? Because Governor Henry McMaster refused to call a special session forcing the Legislature to call themselves back—that requires a 2/3rds vote instead of simple majority. Only 5 RINO senators were able to kill it. We must DEMAND our Republican Governor call a special session if no Redistricting Resolution is passed!

The list of traitors:

🚨BREAKING: South Carolina Senate kills Redistricting Resolution 29-17!



5 Republicans joined all Democrats to kill it 👇

Sean Bennett (Dorchester)

Chip Campsen (Charleston)

Tom Davis (Beaufort)

Greg Hembree (Horry)

Shane Massey (Edgefield)



‼️Vote them ALL out‼️ — Adam Morgan (@RepAdamMorgan) May 12, 2026

Advertisement

UPDATE-Shane Massey says he will vote NO. Campsen signaled he opposes as well.

Leaving Davis, Rankin, and Bennett. https://t.co/4kiADzZkmx — Adam Morgan (@RepAdamMorgan) May 12, 2026

President Trump was watching this vote, and it looks like these Palmetto State rebels need a healthy dose of the Indiana treatment. A handful of Hoosier Republicans took a stand against redistricting. They got voted out last Tuesday.

Either we get Redistricting or we get rid of several terrible state senators.



A win for South Carolina either way!



Redistrict NOW! — Adam Morgan (@RepAdamMorgan) May 12, 2026

UPDATE: The push isn't dead? We're getting pretty deep into procedure here:

🚨South Carolina Redistricting is NOT dead even if Massey & cronies win this vote.



Here’s the next play—

If the senate blocks Redistricting Resolution it goes back to the SC House.



The House can simply nonconcur to Senate changes and refuse to pass a Sine Die Resolution (the… — Adam Morgan (@RepAdamMorgan) May 12, 2026

Here’s the next play— If the senate blocks Redistricting Resolution it goes back to the SC House. The House can simply nonconcur to Senate changes and refuse to pass a Sine Die Resolution (the resolution that calls them back for a special session). This would allow the Governor to call a Special Session. At that special session, Redistricting can pass by a simply majority instead of a 2/3rds vote. You may say—but the Governor said he won’t call one! True. But likely his tune will change. And even if [Gov.] Henry McMaster doesn’t, the state budget still hasn’t been passed… Hypothetically if the House doesn’t pass a final version of the budget by 5pm Thursday (adjournment/end of session), then the Governor MUST call them back for a Special Session. The best part—the Governor can’t limit what the Legislature takes up at a Special Session. Redistricting WILL be on the table. The question is do House Republicans have the fortitude to play hardball?

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.