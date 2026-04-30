The White House's Picture of Trump and King Charles III Induced a Glorious Left-Wing Tantrum

The Courts Are Guilty of Failing to Do Their Job
The Courts Are Guilty of Failing to Do Their Job
The Court Didn't Officially Do This to the Voting Right Act, But Liberals Already Know
The Court Didn't Officially Do This to the Voting Right Act, But Liberals...
Following SCOTUS Decision, Louisiana Is Wasting No Time Redrawing Its Maps
Following SCOTUS Decision, Louisiana Is Wasting No Time Redrawing Its Maps
VP Vance Had the Perfect Analogy for Tim Walz After He Tried to Take Credit for Anti-Fraud Raids
VP Vance Had the Perfect Analogy for Tim Walz After He Tried to...
What to Watch Out for in This House Resolution Condemning the Latest Trump Assassination Attempt
What to Watch Out for in This House Resolution Condemning the Latest Trump...
House Agrees to Senate-Backed DHS Funding Measure, But There's Still a Massive Hill to Climb
House Agrees to Senate-Backed DHS Funding Measure, But There's Still a Massive Hill...
GOP Senator Aims to Protect the Auto Industry From Chinese Intrusion...and He Got an Unlikely Ally
GOP Senator Aims to Protect the Auto Industry From Chinese Intrusion...and He Got...
Grand Jury Indicts Anti-ICE Protesters Who Assaulted Conservative Journalist
Grand Jury Indicts Anti-ICE Protesters Who Assaulted Conservative Journalist
Listen to Justice Alito Absolutely Hammer the Lawyer for Haitian Nationals
Listen to Justice Alito Absolutely Hammer the Lawyer for Haitian Nationals
UCLA Is in Hot Water Over Free Speech, and Here's Why
UCLA Is in Hot Water Over Free Speech, and Here's Why
More Than a Year After the LA Fires, Newsom Is Still 'Clarifying' the Property Tax Issue
More Than a Year After the LA Fires, Newsom Is Still 'Clarifying' the...
This Family Lost Their Daughter to an Illegal Alien, and This Is the Best Ro Khanna Can Say
This Family Lost Their Daughter to an Illegal Alien, and This Is the...
Citizens Last: How the Democrat Party Stopped Pretending
Citizens Last: How the Democrat Party Stopped Pretending
Christians in Israel: The View of One Christian IDF Soldier
Christians in Israel: The View of One Christian IDF Soldier
Tipsheet

The White House's Picture of Trump and King Charles III Induced a Glorious Left-Wing Tantrum

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 30, 2026 6:55 AM
The White House's Picture of Trump and King Charles III Induced a Glorious Left-Wing Tantrum
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

King Charles III addressed Congress and was honored at a state dinner, where he presented President Trump with the bell of the HMS Trump, launched in 1944. It was a patrol boat in the Pacific. The visit comes at a time when US-UK relations are somewhat strained, not least because the British refused to take any action regarding the Strait of Hormuz. Okay, maybe that’s not entirely fair, but their involvement now comes after we did all the work. No doubt, the visit is intended to help smooth over some of the disagreements between our two nations. 

Advertisement

At the welcoming ceremony, a picture of the coverage with President Trump was taken and shared on the White House account with the caption “two kings.” Absolute perfection and elite troll bait that sent the Left into a rage. For all their ‘no kings’ nonsense, they sure loved Charles III’s visit. Also, how stupid do you have to be to not know this team knows how to press your buttons and own you every time:

Recommended

Listen to Justice Alito Absolutely Hammer the Lawyer for Haitian Nationals Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP KING CHARLES III UNITED KINGDOM WHITE HOUSE

Just brilliant. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Listen to Justice Alito Absolutely Hammer the Lawyer for Haitian Nationals Amy Curtis
The Court Didn't Officially Do This to the Voting Right Act, But Liberals Already Know Matt Vespa
The Courts Are Guilty of Failing to Do Their Job Kurt Schlichter
VP Vance Had the Perfect Analogy for Tim Walz After He Tried to Take Credit for Anti-Fraud Raids Matt Vespa
This Family Lost Their Daughter to an Illegal Alien, and This Is the Best Ro Khanna Can Say Amy Curtis
Nothing Scares Democrats More Than the Idea of Merit Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Listen to Justice Alito Absolutely Hammer the Lawyer for Haitian Nationals Amy Curtis
Advertisement