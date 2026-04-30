The White House's Picture of Trump and King Charles III Induced a Glorious Left-Wing Tantrum

King Charles III addressed Congress and was honored at a state dinner, where he presented President Trump with the bell of the HMS Trump, launched in 1944. It was a patrol boat in the Pacific. The visit comes at a time when US-UK relations are somewhat strained, not least because the British refused to take any action regarding the Strait of Hormuz. Okay, maybe that’s not entirely fair, but their involvement now comes after we did all the work. No doubt, the visit is intended to help smooth over some of the disagreements between our two nations.

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At the welcoming ceremony, a picture of the coverage with President Trump was taken and shared on the White House account with the caption “two kings.” Absolute perfection and elite troll bait that sent the Left into a rage. For all their ‘no kings’ nonsense, they sure loved Charles III’s visit. Also, how stupid do you have to be to not know this team knows how to press your buttons and own you every time:

🚨 LMAO! The White House is ENRAGING Democrats nationwide with this banger



“TWO KINGS 👑 “ 😂🇬🇧🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OY03iYWsFJ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 28, 2026

when you're not reading the room https://t.co/cE8pTnXBJ2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 28, 2026

This is America, we don’t do Kings. https://t.co/BvUrRKsR3e — Rep. Shontel Brown (@RepShontelBrown) April 29, 2026

One is the King of the UK

And the other is the King of Bullshit https://t.co/Ik0MVVeiNk — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) April 28, 2026

Just brilliant.

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