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Tipsheet

King Charles Gifted President Trump Something Incredibly Thoughtful

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 29, 2026 9:00 AM
King Charles Gifted President Trump Something Incredibly Thoughtful
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

During last night's White House state dinner honoring King Charles III and Queen Camilla, King Charles gave President Trump what is probably the best diplomatic gift in recent memory.

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During World War II, the HMS Trump was a submarine that was launched from a U.K. shipyard in 1944. The HMS Trump conducted patrols and training exercises in Pacific waters during the war, as well as supported anti-shipping and reconnaissance missions.

King Charles presented President Trump with the bell from the HMS Trump, which is engraved with "Trump 1944."

"Speaking of submarine alliances, there was one particular AUKUS predecessor, launched from a UK shipyard in 1944, that served for the majority of her life attached to the 4th Submarine Squadron in Australia, playing a critical role during the war in the Pacific," King Charles said. "

"Her name? HMS Trump. So tonight, Mr. President, I am delighted to present to you, as a personal gift, the original bell which hung on the conning tower of your valiant namesake. May it stand as a testimony to our nation's shared history and shining future. And should you ever need to get hold of us, just give us a ring," King Charles added.

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP KING CHARLES III MILITARY UNITED KINGDOM WHITE HOUSE

It really was masterfully done.

And there's the HMS Trump herself.

Starmer cannot, will not.

It really is.

Yes. It's very cool.

The "No Kings" crowd is going to be very unhappy with this.

It was very lovely, and we're sure President Trump is tickled pink over this gift.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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