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Tipsheet

GOP Rep Torches RINO Mass Amnesty Push on the Hill

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 10, 2026 6:55 AM
GOP Rep Torches RINO Mass Amnesty Push on the Hill
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Now, this is a segment about the Dignity Act worth watching. Fox News host Laura Ingraham had Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY), a supporter of the bill, on last night and called him out for glossing over the worst parts of his bill. It’s a mass amnesty push by the RINO on the Hill.  

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Amy discussed this here, where one of the provisions forgives student loan debt for any attorney who represents illegal aliens in this case. Don’t listen to the Panican nonsense, folks. Under this law, Abrego Garcia would be permitted to stay here. 

Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) set the record straight last night on what this atrocious bill, which is being pushed by Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL). Overton transcribed the segment: 

GILL: This isn’t just an amnesty bill…it’s far worse. This is straight up mass migration bill.  On the one hand it gives amnesty immediately to 12 to 15 [million] or more illegal aliens but it also ham strings the president to stop him from conducting deportations of the other illegal aliens. 

And there’s also a provision in the bill that would allow DHS to bring back aliens who have already been deported under the first Trump Administration if they meet certain criteria. 

So this bill is really every single thing that we ran against in the last election cycle. 

We got a mandate. We got a trifecta from voters in order to deport illegal aliens, to secure the border. 

That’s why they gave the president the popular vote. 

So, to turn around and tell voters, you know what, you asked for mass deportations, we’re going to give you amnesty and worse…is an absolute…it’s an unforgivable political betrayal.

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Amen, sir. 

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