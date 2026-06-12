U.S. Wins Big in World Cup Opener

The U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team secured the win and three points in their World Cup opener versus Paraguay after a 4-to-1 performance.

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CP in LA. pic.twitter.com/z9iJ6swFRX — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) June 13, 2026

A dream start. pic.twitter.com/elv5uD1dOZ — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) June 13, 2026

The U.S. was led to the win by the quality finishing of forward Folarin Balogun, who nabbed two goals in the first half, one of which included a stoppage-time left-footed shot into the top-left corner. The U.S.'s fourth goal was a last-second thriller that came in the 97th minute to give them a 3-goal cushion should the group winner be decided by goal differential.

GIOOOOOOOO GOALLLLLLL FOR THE EXCLAMATION POINT pic.twitter.com/tgQihc2GBV — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) June 13, 2026

THREE FIRST HALF GOALS FOR THE UNITED STATES



TWO OFF THE FOOT OF FOLARIN pic.twitter.com/XHFwPEsz3F — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) June 13, 2026

PULISIC TO BALOGUN TO DOUBLE THE LEAD! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IUvPu81kzl — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) June 13, 2026

VIBES THROUGH THE ROOF 📈📈📈 pic.twitter.com/4xj5txJe1U — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) June 13, 2026

Paraguay managed to claw back a goal in the 73rd minute, but were unable to overcome the first half scoring of the U.S.. A Paraguayan own goal created by Christian Pulisic in the seventh minute set the tone of the match for the South American squad early on in the night.

PARAGUAY GETS ON THE BOARD IN THE 73RD MIN 🇵🇾



USA holds the lead 3-1



(via @FOXSports)pic.twitter.com/d4J1Sohw5c — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 13, 2026

Pulisic, the USMNT star winger, was subbed off to start the second half. The move from U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino caused concern as to whether or not Pulisic sustained an injury during the match, but it appears to be a load management move as the team looks for a prolonged campaign into the knockout rounds.

SUB: Sebastian Berhalter is on for Christian Pulisic to start the second half 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/1Uw2lx9bRT — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 13, 2026

The USMNT will head to Seattle to take on Australia's Socceroos on June 19. With the win, they now sit at the top of Group D.

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