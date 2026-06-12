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Tipsheet

U.S. Wins Big in World Cup Opener

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 12, 2026 11:05 PM
U.S. Wins Big in World Cup Opener
AP Photo/Andre Penner

The U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team secured the win and three points in their World Cup opener versus Paraguay after a 4-to-1 performance.

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The U.S. was led to the win by the quality finishing of forward Folarin Balogun, who nabbed two goals in the first half, one of which included a stoppage-time left-footed shot into the top-left corner. The U.S.'s fourth goal was a last-second thriller that came in the 97th minute to give them a 3-goal cushion should the group winner be decided by goal differential.

Paraguay managed to claw back a goal in the 73rd minute, but were unable to overcome the first half scoring of the U.S.. A Paraguayan own goal created by Christian Pulisic in the seventh minute set the tone of the match for the South American squad early on in the night.

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Pulisic, the USMNT star winger, was subbed off to start the second half. The move from U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino caused concern as to whether or not Pulisic sustained an injury during the match, but it appears to be a load management move as the team looks for a prolonged campaign into the knockout rounds.

The USMNT will head to Seattle to take on Australia's Socceroos on June 19. With the win, they now sit at the top of Group D.

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