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The Bipartisan 'Dignity Act' Is a Disastrous Amnesty Bill

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 08, 2026 10:45 AM
The Bipartisan 'Dignity Act' Is a Disastrous Amnesty Bill
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Yesterday, we told you about the disastrous bipartisan "Dignity Act," sponsored by 20 Republicans and 20 Democrats, that is just another attempt at amnesty, despite supporters saying it does no such thing.

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Here's what the bill really says, and there's no way to spin this: it's full-blown amnesty.

The entire post reads (emphasis added):

Pages 162-170 ... The Dream Act:

You grant conditional lawful permanent resident status to ILLEGAL ALIENS who:

>Have been continuously present in the U.S. since January 1, 2021

>Entered before age 18

>Meet education, employment, or military service requirements

>Pass criminal background checks

On top of this, in Sec. 2102(b)(3)(B), DACA recipients get fast-tracked to conditional green card status ... which is literally mass amnesty

BUT THE BILL GOES EVEN FURTHER!!!

On pages 204-217, you present the Dignity Program:

This is a separate track for illegal aliens who don't qualify for the Dream Act.

If you are an illegal alien who:

> Was continuously present since December 31, 202

>Pay a $1,000 upfront "restitution" fee

>Submit biometrics, pass a background check

>No felony convictions 

You get work authorization + travel authorization + deferred removal for 7 years

After completing the 7-year program (paying $7,000 total in fees, staying employed, obeying laws, paying back taxes):

We grant you:

> "Dignity Status" which is essentially a lawful non-immigrant status, which is renewable any number of times

>Work and travel authorization

But the most important bit that you're hiding here is that it totally suspends deportation of anyone who qualifies for this.

This would effectively end ALL MASS DEPORTATIONS in the United States immediately.

You are a liar, you are a fraud, everything you stand for is fake ... did YOU read your own bill?

Because I just did, and you are a d***ed LIAR!!!!!

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Related:

BORDER SECURITY CONGRESS ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION REPUBLICAN PARTY

Simply incredible.

This is a mass amnesty. As we've seen, people routinely overstay their visas. This means we can't deport them, and we can renew their non-immigrant status indefinitely.

While here, they can get welfare and have children who will, thanks to our insane interpretation of the 14th Amedendment, become citizens immediately.

This. Is. Amnesty.

This is not what we voted for.

Ten million illegal immigrants.

And the bill forgives student loans for attorneys who work for illegal immigrants.

It also "orders the creation of 'not fewer than 3 humanitarian campuses located in high traffic sectors of U.S. Border Patrol,' which will provide 'legal orientation programming and communication between aliens and outside legal counsel,' and orders the Department of Education to forgive 75 percent of law school for any attorney who 'has completed not less than four years of full-time employment as an attorney providing legal services at a humanitarian campus.'"

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Primary each and every one of them.

It also increases the country cap by 100 percent.

And every illegal alien deported for the past ten years can come back and apply for "dignity status."

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The backlash must be swift and severe so Republicans and Democrats get the message: we did not vote for mass amnesty.

No one believes this bill is anything other than mass amnesty.

This is not what we voted for. This is not what we were promised.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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