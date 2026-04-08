The Bipartisan 'Dignity Act' Is a Disastrous Amnesty Bill

Yesterday, we told you about the disastrous bipartisan "Dignity Act," sponsored by 20 Republicans and 20 Democrats, that is just another attempt at amnesty, despite supporters saying it does no such thing.

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READ. THE. BILL. BEFORE. YOU. OPEN. YOUR. MOUTH.



Calling the DIGNITY Act “amnesty” isn’t just wrong. It’s a deliberate distortion and it exposes just how little you know about the bill.



This is enforcement first: zero tolerance for criminals, permanent border security, and… https://t.co/mWYBWEbup0 — Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) April 7, 2026

Here's what the bill really says, and there's no way to spin this: it's full-blown amnesty.

So, I did exactly what you asked and I sat down and read ALL 261 pages of your bill.



It does support mass amnesty and I'll tell you exactly where:



Pages 162-170... The Dream Act:



You grant conditional lawful permanent resident status to ILLEGAL ALIENS who:



>Have been… — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) April 8, 2026

The entire post reads (emphasis added):

Pages 162-170 ... The Dream Act: You grant conditional lawful permanent resident status to ILLEGAL ALIENS who: >Have been continuously present in the U.S. since January 1, 2021 >Entered before age 18 >Meet education, employment, or military service requirements >Pass criminal background checks On top of this, in Sec. 2102(b)(3)(B), DACA recipients get fast-tracked to conditional green card status ... which is literally mass amnesty BUT THE BILL GOES EVEN FURTHER!!! On pages 204-217, you present the Dignity Program: This is a separate track for illegal aliens who don't qualify for the Dream Act. If you are an illegal alien who: > Was continuously present since December 31, 2020 >Pay a $1,000 upfront "restitution" fee >Submit biometrics, pass a background check >No felony convictions You get work authorization + travel authorization + deferred removal for 7 years After completing the 7-year program (paying $7,000 total in fees, staying employed, obeying laws, paying back taxes): We grant you: > "Dignity Status" which is essentially a lawful non-immigrant status, which is renewable any number of times >Work and travel authorization But the most important bit that you're hiding here is that it totally suspends deportation of anyone who qualifies for this. This would effectively end ALL MASS DEPORTATIONS in the United States immediately. You are a liar, you are a fraud, everything you stand for is fake ... did YOU read your own bill? Because I just did, and you are a d***ed LIAR!!!!!

Simply incredible.

This is a mass amnesty. As we've seen, people routinely overstay their visas. This means we can't deport them, and we can renew their non-immigrant status indefinitely.

While here, they can get welfare and have children who will, thanks to our insane interpretation of the 14th Amedendment, become citizens immediately.

This. Is. Amnesty.

This is not what we voted for.

Maria, your ‘DIGNIDAD Act’ would give legal status to over 10 million illegal aliens.



It’s rank amnesty and everybody knows it.



I want dignity for Americans - the people whose interests we represent - not illegal aliens. That means doing what we said we’d do: mass deportations. https://t.co/Dfikdclsam — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) April 7, 2026

Ten million illegal immigrants.

It’s amnesty. You’re a liar and a fraud. https://t.co/Tz62teZ8YV — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 7, 2026

And the bill forgives student loans for attorneys who work for illegal immigrants.

Fun fact: The Dignity Act bill FORGIVES STUDENT LOANS for any attorney WHO WORKS FOR ILLEGAL MIGRANTS.



• It orders the creation of "not fewer than 3 humanitarian campuses located in high traffic sectors of U.S. Border Patrol."



• The centers will provide "legal orientation… https://t.co/zL7ftlgq3o pic.twitter.com/TJWQHsaLeT — August Takala (@RudyTakala) April 7, 2026

It also "orders the creation of 'not fewer than 3 humanitarian campuses located in high traffic sectors of U.S. Border Patrol,' which will provide 'legal orientation programming and communication between aliens and outside legal counsel,' and orders the Department of Education to forgive 75 percent of law school for any attorney who 'has completed not less than four years of full-time employment as an attorney providing legal services at a humanitarian campus.'"

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It’s amnesty.



Kill the bill, and be deeply skeptical of any Republican who supported it. https://t.co/Hkh1u4butP — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) April 8, 2026

Primary each and every one of them.

"The Dignity Act" is way worse than anyone was aware.



Sec. 2303(d) says that anyone who claims they arrived before 2021 cannot be removed. Anyone can make the claim, automatic block by ICE to deport them for years.



All deportations come to a complete stop nationwide. https://t.co/vKXDg5e0Kt pic.twitter.com/BhhxyJzIek — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) April 7, 2026

It also increases the country cap by 100 percent.

Here is another gem from "The Dignity Act".



It would increase the country cap from 7% to 15%. Meaning countries that are currently hitting the cap (Mexico, India, China) would get to double their percentages. https://t.co/vKXDg5e0Kt pic.twitter.com/2cuqudKJgc — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) April 7, 2026

And every illegal alien deported for the past ten years can come back and apply for "dignity status."

The Dignity Act gets EVEN worse than I thought.



It allows every illegal alien deported by Trump since January 2017 to return to the USA. They can apply for their new "dignity status" from their home country and then return to the USA. https://t.co/vKXDg5e0Kt pic.twitter.com/UDQEokFDXc — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) April 8, 2026

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The backlash must be swift and severe so Republicans and Democrats get the message: we did not vote for mass amnesty.

GOP House Rep. Maria Salazar needs to be stripped of leadership roles and given a dressing down by House Republicans.



Her support for giving amnesty (legal status and work rights!) to up to 45 million illegal immigrants should disqualify her from ever running on the GOP ticket… https://t.co/Yxijtx7JWN — New York Young Republican Club 🇺🇸🗽 (@NYYRC) April 7, 2026

No one believes this bill is anything other than mass amnesty.

We read the Dignity Act. Every word.



It's an amnesty. It seeks to mass legalize people who entered the US illegally.



Oh, and it allows them to continue collecting welfare on behalf of their children.



America is an inheritance. Stop trying to give it away.



The silly fees and… https://t.co/T0hAsXxyEI — White Papers Policy Institute (@WhitePapersPol) April 7, 2026

This is not what we voted for. This is not what we were promised.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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