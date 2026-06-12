WATCH: Tren de Aragua Leader Killed in American Strike, Trump Announces

Tren de Aragua gang leader Niño Guerrero is dead after a strike in Venezuela by the United States military, President Donald Trump announced on Friday night.

“At my direction, the United States Southern Command delivered a swift and lethal kinetic strike to successfully execute Niño Guerrero, the infamous leader of Tren De Aragua, one of the most bloodthirsty Terrorist Organizations on Planet Earth,” the president posted to Truth Social, noting that the strike “was coordinated closely with our friends in Venezuela, with whom we are working very well.”

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Guerrero was on Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) most wanted list for extortion, “material support to terrorism,” as well as Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) charges, according to the agency. The organization’s presence within the United States, including in Colorado, drew major attention from the Trump administration.

“Before I returned to office, Joe Biden opened our Southern Border to millions of Illegal Criminals, and allowed this foreign army to rape, maim, and murder American Citizens with total impunity,” Trump wrote.

The president noted that he designated Tren de Aragua as a foreign terrorist organization in an early move of his second presidential term, as he argued that “weak leaders left America helpless and defensive” amid the cross-border terror threat.

“During my Campaign, I pledged to expel these monsters from our Country, and bring Justice to the families of those they slaughtered, including the precious 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, 22-year-old Laken Reilly, and countless other beautiful souls. With this action, the United States Military has brought retribution for them, their families, and their loved ones,” he added.

An unclassified video shared by the president showed a quick explosion over a structure.

“As a result, Tren de Aragua terrorists no longer have safe haven in Venezuela or anywhere else and, under my leadership, we will find these vicious murderers and drugs lords anytime, anyplace, and send them to the depths of hell where they belong. GOD BLESS AMERICA!” the president continued.

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