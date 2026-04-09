Fox News' Laura Ingraham Took a GOP Rep to the Cleaners Over This Panican Amnesty Push

We’re back to this mess again. What's going on with our party on immigration? Some of them haven't read the signs. We want mass deportations. We want illegal aliens gone — and that’s why we voted for Donald Trump. Instead, we get some Panicans pushing an amnesty bill, full of smooth, poll-tested language, but it’s worthless. All the benchmarks, everything — it’s a sham. The only thing I want to hear about any immigration deal is that if you’re not here legally, you’re going back.

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Fun fact: The Dignity Act bill FORGIVES STUDENT LOANS for any attorney WHO WORKS FOR ILLEGAL MIGRANTS.



• It orders the creation of "not fewer than 3 humanitarian campuses located in high traffic sectors of U.S. Border Patrol."



• The centers will provide "legal orientation… https://t.co/zL7ftlgq3o pic.twitter.com/TJWQHsaLeT — August Takala (@RudyTakala) April 7, 2026

Amy wrote about how this is an amnesty push. There’s a pathway to citizenship for illegals. Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) tried to defend it on Laura Ingraham’s show on Fox News last night. It didn’t go well:

🔥 She wasn’t taking any prisoners.



“FALSE! FALSE! FALSE!”



Laura Ingraham just went toe to toe with Rep. Mike Lawler over the Dignity Act, EXPOSING the major issues with giving legal status to 10 MILLION aliens.



INGRAHAM: “Congressman, you know how much I like you.”



“But you… pic.twitter.com/MUhYZYyRQ4 — Overton (@overton_news) April 9, 2026

INGRAHAM: Congressman, you know how much I like you. But you can’t come on this show and say to my audience that you can…you can’t have committed a crime to be eligible under the, quote, Dignity Act because there are several crimes that are, quote, nonviolent that do not qualify for inadmissibility. And on top of that, there are multiple instances, including family unity, public interest, and just discretion on the part of immigration officers. I can’t imagine Democrat immigration officers under a Democrat president in the future, was going to hold the strict we’re not going to let any criminals in; gang member affiliation is given wide latitude.

Guys, are we trying to kill voter turnout ahead of the 2026 midterms? This would do it. Kill the Dignity bill.

Who is watching this @IngrahamAngle vs Rep. Lawler (R-NY) interview on @FoxNews re: the Dignity Act? 👀 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 8, 2026





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