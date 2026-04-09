Fox News' Laura Ingraham Took a GOP Rep to the Cleaners Over This Panican Amnesty Push

Americans Are Done With Feckless, Useless, and Weak Fake Allies
Americans Are Done With Feckless, Useless, and Weak Fake Allies
Here's What Caused Chris Cuomo and Bill O'Reilly to Go at It Over Iran Last Night
Here's What Caused Chris Cuomo and Bill O'Reilly to Go at It Over...
Libs Are Not Going to Like What NATO's Secretary General Had to Say About His Visit With Trump
Libs Are Not Going to Like What NATO's Secretary General Had to Say...
Remember When Libs Tried to Pin Egg Prices on Trump? Now They Have to Keep Their Mouths Shut
Remember When Libs Tried to Pin Egg Prices on Trump? Now They Have...
The Minnesota Teachers' Union Opposes School Safety Legislation. Guess Why.
The Minnesota Teachers' Union Opposes School Safety Legislation. Guess Why.
Democrats Turn to Unconstitutional Exit Taxes After Their Policies Drove the Wealthy Out of Blue States
Democrats Turn to Unconstitutional Exit Taxes After Their Policies Drove the Wealthy Out...
The Dignity Act Would Give Amnesty to Kilmar Abrego Garcia
The Dignity Act Would Give Amnesty to Kilmar Abrego Garcia
The Democrats Are Already Punishing Their Political Opponents
The Democrats Are Already Punishing Their Political Opponents
The Democrats Want to Destroy Freedom of Speech
The Democrats Want to Destroy Freedom of Speech
California ‘Engineered the Conditions’ for Gas Crisis Hammering State Harder Than Nation – The Lion
California ‘Engineered the Conditions’ for Gas Crisis Hammering State Harder Than Nation –...
What Do Artemis II and Socialism Have in Common?
What Do Artemis II and Socialism Have in Common?
You Think That God’s Hand Is Short?
You Think That God’s Hand Is Short?
Can We Find 'the Right Stuff' Again?
Can We Find 'the Right Stuff' Again?
The Sanctuary Cities Debacle: How Defying Federal Law Is Crushing Taxpayers and Public Safety
The Sanctuary Cities Debacle: How Defying Federal Law Is Crushing Taxpayers and Public...
Tipsheet

Fox News' Laura Ingraham Took a GOP Rep to the Cleaners Over This Panican Amnesty Push

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 09, 2026 6:50 AM
Fox News' Laura Ingraham Took a GOP Rep to the Cleaners Over This Panican Amnesty Push
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File

We’re back to this mess again. What's going on with our party on immigration? Some of them haven't read the signs. We want mass deportations. We want illegal aliens gone — and that’s why we voted for Donald Trump. Instead, we get some Panicans pushing an amnesty bill, full of smooth, poll-tested language, but it’s worthless. All the benchmarks, everything — it’s a sham. The only thing I want to hear about any immigration deal is that if you’re not here legally, you’re going back.  

Advertisement

Amy wrote about how this is an amnesty push. There’s a pathway to citizenship for illegals. Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) tried to defend it on Laura Ingraham’s show on Fox News last night. It didn’t go well:

INGRAHAM: Congressman, you know how much I like you.

But you can’t come on this show and say to my audience that you can…you can’t have committed a crime to be eligible under the, quote, Dignity Act because there are several crimes that are, quote, nonviolent that do not qualify for inadmissibility. And on top of that, there are multiple instances, including family unity, public interest, and just discretion on the part of immigration officers. I can’t imagine Democrat immigration officers under a Democrat president in the future, was going to hold the strict we’re not going to let any criminals in; gang member affiliation is given wide latitude.

Recommended

Libs Are Not Going to Like What NATO's Secretary General Had to Say About His Visit With Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION REPUBLICAN PARTY

Guys, are we trying to kill voter turnout ahead of the 2026 midterms? This would do it. Kill the Dignity bill.


 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Libs Are Not Going to Like What NATO's Secretary General Had to Say About His Visit With Trump Matt Vespa
Americans Are Done With Feckless, Useless, and Weak Fake Allies Kurt Schlichter
Here's What Caused Chris Cuomo and Bill O'Reilly to Go at It Over Iran Last Night Matt Vespa
The Democrats Are Already Punishing Their Political Opponents Amy Curtis
Democrats Turn to Unconstitutional Exit Taxes After Their Policies Drove the Wealthy Out of Blue States Amy Curtis
Remember When Libs Tried to Pin Egg Prices on Trump? Now They Have to Keep Their Mouths Shut Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Libs Are Not Going to Like What NATO's Secretary General Had to Say About His Visit With Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement