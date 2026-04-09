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Tipsheet

The Dignity Act Would Give Amnesty to Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 09, 2026 8:00 AM
The Dignity Act Would Give Amnesty to Kilmar Abrego Garcia
Townhall Media

A bipartisan group is pushing the Dignity Act, a backdoor amnesty bill that would betray Republican voters and bring millions of illegals to America once again. Supporters say that it's not amnesty, and that's a lie. It would grant amnesty to millions while allowing immigrants to come here and have anchor babies.

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The bill is not new. It's been circulating for some time, and a thread from last summer began making the rounds again on X as it shows exactly who would get amnesty and citizenship under the Dignity Act, and it includes guys like Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the MS-13 gang member and human trafficker the Democrats have fought to keep here despite multiple deportation orders.

Here's why.

In 2011, Garcia entered the United States at the age of 16. He would qualify for the Dreamer program, despite traveling here on his own.

Despite being previously removed from the country, the Dignity Act created a loophole in the continuous presence requirement.

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Related:

DHS ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MS-13 REPUBLICAN PARTY

And the law will bar law enforcement from using federal or state gang databases to determine whether or not someone is a gang member. So it doesn't matter that Garcia is a member of MS-13.

Under the Dignity Act, he's protected.

Likewise, the allegations of domestic violence aren't enough to exclude Garcia from the Dignity Act. He would have to be convicted, but there's another loophole: Garcia could simply claim that he, too, is a victim of domestic abuse, sexual assault, child abuse, or human trafficking.

Speaking of human trafficking, Garcia would not be barred from Dreamer status under the Dignity Act', under yet another loophole that allows the head of DHS to waive the human trafficking provision for "humanitarian purposes, for family unity, or because the waiver is otherwise in the public interest."

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Garcia simply needs to enroll in an "education program" to get his GED or a technical degree to qualify for the Dreamer program under the Dignity Act.

If he got that degree and was employed for three years out of a four-year period, he would be a lawful permanent resident and be eligible to apply for citizenship.

Despite breaking our laws. Despite human trafficking. Despite the domestic abuse. Despite being an MS-13 gang member.

Oh, and he'd be allowed to bring his entire family.

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We didn't vote for this. We voted for deportations, for strong borders, and for an end to the waves of illegal immigrants who drive up housing prices, crowd our schools and our hospitals, and bring violent crime and death to our communities. The Dignity Act is a betrayal of all voters who elected Republicans to fix the broken policies of the Biden administration.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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