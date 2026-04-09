The Dignity Act Would Give Amnesty to Kilmar Abrego Garcia

A bipartisan group is pushing the Dignity Act, a backdoor amnesty bill that would betray Republican voters and bring millions of illegals to America once again. Supporters say that it's not amnesty, and that's a lie. It would grant amnesty to millions while allowing immigrants to come here and have anchor babies.

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The bill is not new. It's been circulating for some time, and a thread from last summer began making the rounds again on X as it shows exactly who would get amnesty and citizenship under the Dignity Act, and it includes guys like Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the MS-13 gang member and human trafficker the Democrats have fought to keep here despite multiple deportation orders.

Under @RepMariaSalazar's bill, the wife-beating illegal alien MS-13 gang banging human trafficker Kilmar Abrego Garcia could be granted citizenship by a future Democrat administration, with no further changes to American law.



A thread with citations explaining how. pic.twitter.com/N9n3vyeG3y — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) July 16, 2025

Here's why.

In 2011, Garcia entered the United States at the age of 16. He would qualify for the Dreamer program, despite traveling here on his own.

Let's start with the basics of his admissibility. Abrego Garcia entered the United States in 2011 at the age of 16.



That makes him eligible for the Dreamer program under the bill. It doesn't matter that he came on his own volition. pic.twitter.com/eRExPtyamg — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) July 16, 2025

Despite being previously removed from the country, the Dignity Act created a loophole in the continuous presence requirement.

At this point, you might note that he hasn't been continuously present in the United States because he was removed to El Salvador.



Lucky for Kilmar, there's an exception to the continuous presence requirement if you were previously removed. pic.twitter.com/G74kA9V7CD — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) July 16, 2025

And the law will bar law enforcement from using federal or state gang databases to determine whether or not someone is a gang member. So it doesn't matter that Garcia is a member of MS-13.

Under the Dignity Act, he's protected.

You might say - well, wait, isn't he a member of MS-13? Shouldn't that bar him from entering the country.



Well, yeah, it should. The problem is that the bill actively bars law enforcement from using federal or state gang databases to determine whether someone is a gang member. pic.twitter.com/FD8kEtHxck — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) July 16, 2025

Likewise, the allegations of domestic violence aren't enough to exclude Garcia from the Dignity Act. He would have to be convicted, but there's another loophole: Garcia could simply claim that he, too, is a victim of domestic abuse, sexual assault, child abuse, or human trafficking.

Well, surely, you'd say, the wife beating would bar our friend Kilmar from the program.



The problem is allegations of domestic violence aren't enough. He would have had to be convicted of domestic violence. And even then, he could still get by, if he could demonstrate that he… pic.twitter.com/l0qyjsfBLT — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) July 16, 2025

Speaking of human trafficking, Garcia would not be barred from Dreamer status under the Dignity Act', under yet another loophole that allows the head of DHS to waive the human trafficking provision for "humanitarian purposes, for family unity, or because the waiver is otherwise in the public interest."

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But what about the human trafficking, you might say? Certainly someone involved with bringing illegal migrants from Texas to Maryland can't be eligible for Dreamer status.



Think again. The law gives the DHS secretary the discretion to waive the provision making human smugglers… pic.twitter.com/ss9aqWtnbM — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) July 16, 2025

Garcia simply needs to enroll in an "education program" to get his GED or a technical degree to qualify for the Dreamer program under the Dignity Act.

All Kilmar would have to do to be eligible for the program is to sign up for an "education program" that assists people in either getting a GED or a technical credential.



Literally nothing. pic.twitter.com/xZEKPwa9pp — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) July 16, 2025

If he got that degree and was employed for three years out of a four-year period, he would be a lawful permanent resident and be eligible to apply for citizenship.

Despite breaking our laws. Despite human trafficking. Despite the domestic abuse. Despite being an MS-13 gang member.

If Kilmar got a technical degree, or was employed for three years out of a four-year period, he would get lawful permanent residence, and be eligible to apply for citizenship. pic.twitter.com/NNpnI0jgal — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) July 16, 2025

Oh, and he'd be allowed to bring his entire family.

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And would allow to bring in his entire family — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) July 16, 2025

We didn't vote for this. We voted for deportations, for strong borders, and for an end to the waves of illegal immigrants who drive up housing prices, crowd our schools and our hospitals, and bring violent crime and death to our communities. The Dignity Act is a betrayal of all voters who elected Republicans to fix the broken policies of the Biden administration.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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