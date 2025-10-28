New Bombshell Report on Biden's Autopen Use Just Dropped
Trump Just Said the One Thing That Will Cause Libs to Melt Down
There Was a Major Shake-Up at ICE Last Night. Here's Why
Riley Gaines and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Really Clawed at Each Other Last Night
VIP
Schumer Shutdown: Ignore the Dems and Hold the Line, GOP.
Getting the Budget Back on Track With Trump
Dear Kristen Welker (and Other Morons Who Think the White House Is Being...
Ohio Woman Gets Life Without Parole for Killing Toddler Julian Wood and Stabbing...
Zohran Mamdani's Tangled Web of Islamophobia Lies Just Got Messier
The Mega-Rail Merger That Could Derail American Energy Dominance
A Bad Bet
It's Time to Pull the Plug on the Religion of Intolerance
The AI Bubble: The Elites Can’t Wait to Get Rid of the Rest...
The Left’s Hidden Youth Activism Machine
Tipsheet

Dem Senate Candidate With Nazi Tattoos Loses Campaign Manager

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 28, 2025 6:00 AM
Photo from Graham Platner for U.S. Senate

Why doesn’t Graham Platner drop out? Well, for starters, he’s the frontrunner—for now. He’s in a solid position in the Maine Democratic Senate primary, with one poll having him clinching nearly 60 percent of the vote. Now, former Gov. Janet Mills has entered the race, so let’s see what happens. Still, Platner’s political career has been rocked by a Nazi tattoo fiasco, followed by his remarks denigrating rural Mainers, and finally the unearthing of homophobic posts on Reddit. This is a mess, but for Democrats, it’s downright disqualifying—a man with Nazi tattoos bashing gays, this guy’s toast. 

Advertisement

Platner apologized for the posts, his remarks about rural Maine voters, and got his Nazi tattoo fixed. Then, he tried to get his top staffers to sign NDAs. Despite his solid standing in the polls, Platner’s still bleeding staff. His campaign manager is calling it quits (via Axios):

Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner's campaign manager is stepping down from his position after only days on the job, according to two people familiar with his plans.

Why it matters: It's the latest in a series of personnel shakeups for Platner's campaign, which was endorsed by progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT.) but has been thrown into turmoil because Platner made controversial social media posts in the past and had a tattoo that looked like a Nazi symbol. 

Zoom in: Kevin Brown, a longtime friend of Platner's who started as campaign manager last week, is leaving his role, the sources said. 

Platner's former political director, Genevieve McDonald, also previously departed the campaign because of his former posts. 

Politico reported that before Brown's start date, another aide, Daniel Moraff, worked as the de facto campaign manager, according to McDonald. Moraff denied that he was the official campaign manager. 

What they're saying: "Graham is a dear friend," Brown said in a statement to Axios. "I started this campaign Tuesday but found out Friday we have a baby on the way. Graham deserves someone who is 100% in on his race and we want to lean into this new experience as a family, so it was best we step back sooner than later so Graham can get the manager he deserves." 

Recommended

There Was a Major Shake-Up at ICE Last Night. Here's Why Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The Maine Nazi is going to try and pull a reset—Maine Kampf, am I right? 

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.

 Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE POLLING GRAHAM PLATNER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There Was a Major Shake-Up at ICE Last Night. Here's Why Matt Vespa
Trump Just Said the One Thing That Will Cause Libs to Melt Down Matt Vespa
Riley Gaines and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Really Clawed at Each Other Last Night Matt Vespa
Dear Kristen Welker (and Other Morons Who Think the White House Is Being Torn Down) Derek Hunter
Zohran Mamdani's Tangled Web of Islamophobia Lies Just Got Messier Amy Curtis
New Bombshell Report on Biden's Autopen Use Just Dropped Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

There Was a Major Shake-Up at ICE Last Night. Here's Why Matt Vespa
Advertisement