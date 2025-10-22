Forget the Nonsense – Republicans Are Not Facing Electoral Death in 2026
Just Accept That New York City Is Lost
Vladimir Lenin and the Foundations of the Democratic Party
Lessons From History
NAACP: White Democrat Voters 'Will Not Vote for Black Candidates'
Utah Attorney General Derek Brown Scores Direct Hit Against Left-Wing Lawfare
The VA’s AI Revolution Is Leaving Veterans Behind
We’re Blessed That We Have 'No Kings' and Donald J. Trump Is No...
Of Course Trump Can Fire White House Appointees — That’s How the Constitution...
Over a Million Reasons (Dollars) Why Spanberger Silently Supports Boys in Girls’ Bathrooms
Could Amazon Doom the US?
President Trump’s Chip Policy Will Win the Global AI Future
US Treasury Sanctions Russian Oil Companies Over Ukraine War
VIP
$2.4M Food Stamp Heist Lands Illegal Immigrant in Federal Prison
Tipsheet

Dems Finally Get Their Own Nazi...and the Reactions Have Been a Mess

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 22, 2025 10:45 PM
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

What a nightmare for Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner, who got hurled into the furnace this week after it was revealed he has Nazi-themed tattoos. These aren’t allegations; he admitted to it. He claims that he got them on a night of drunkenness while he served in the US Marine Corps in Eastern Europe. When you’re go-to line is ‘I’m not a secret Nazi,’ a Chernobyl-like public relations meltdown is on the horizon. The tattoo is located on his chest (via Axios):

Advertisement

Platner drew the backing of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) as an anti-establishment outsider, but his campaign is already trying to clean up recently resurfaced Reddit posts where he espoused offensive views about Black people and sexual assault victims. 

Platner's campaign shared video with Pod Save America of him singing shirtless that exposed a skull tattoo on his chest that resembles the "Totenkopf," a symbol used by Hitler's Schutzstaffel (SS). 

The move was intended to get ahead of opposition research, and the GOP's Senate campaign arm seized on the images, accusing Platner of having a "Nazi tattoo."

Driving the news: Platner said in an interview with Tommy Vietor of Pod Save America that was released on Monday that the video was from his brother's wedding, where he lip-synced Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball." 

"I am not a secret Nazi," Platner told Vietor, adding that he got the tattoo in Croatia while deployed and was "very inebriated." Platner said he and his fellow Marines chose "a terrifying looking skull and crossbones." 

Oh, it gets better—he had it removed:

My Lord, drop out, man.  

The reactions have been both hilarious and disturbing. There have been elite memes mocking this man, but also a slew of Democrats and liberal hosts who have defended the Nazi tattoos. It’s almost as if they’re frustrated; they got owned after trying to cast Secretary of War Pete Hegseth as a Nazi for his Celtic cross tattoos. It is also a bit predictable that liberals wouldn’t know a real Nazi since they’re so historically illiterate. If Platner were a Republican, you bet this would be more of a story, but he got caught, he’s confessed, and now there’s only one thing for these people to do: defend this stuff. 

Recommended

Forget the Nonsense – Republicans Are Not Facing Electoral Death in 2026 Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Ex-MSNBC host Krystal Ball tweeted, “For me personally I’ll take a candidate with a regrettable tattoo over one who has steadfastly supported a genocide.” 

Advertisement

Yeah, peak idiocy, and she got wrecked over it. The “regrettable tattoo” only has its links to the most infamous genocide, but whatever. 

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM BERNIE SANDERS DEMOCRAT PARTY LIBERAL MEDIA MAINE MILITARY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Forget the Nonsense – Republicans Are Not Facing Electoral Death in 2026 Kurt Schlichter
Turn Around the Mayflower -- We Forgot the Cannibals Ann Coulter
Utah Attorney General Derek Brown Scores Direct Hit Against Left-Wing Lawfare Ken Blackwell
Just Accept That New York City Is Lost Derek Hunter
This Democratic Lawmaker Just Admitted How They Feel About Those Affected by the Government Shutdown Jeff Charles
NAACP: White Democrat Voters 'Will Not Vote for Black Candidates' Larry Elder

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Forget the Nonsense – Republicans Are Not Facing Electoral Death in 2026 Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement