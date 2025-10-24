Oh, Maine Dem Senate Candidate Also Trained With an Antifa-like Rifle Group?

Was there any vetting of this guy? Within a little over two months, the Maine Senate campaign of Democrat Graham Platner has imploded. That doesn’t happen if someone did their homework on this guy. The media didn’t take long to find out that he’s the very definition of unelectable, if we’re going by Democrat rules, and beyond troubling for anyone else. So much so that you’d want him to stay away—the man admitted to having gotten Nazi tattoos, and Politico revealed that more details are coming:

🚨NEW: @ScottJenningsKY on Graham Platner:



"If you’ve seen the online discourse around this candidacy, this guy is the FAVORITE of the radical left base of the Democratic Party."



"They are standing by him despite the fact he has a *LITERAL NAZI TATTOO* on his chest and he’s… pic.twitter.com/Dajg45swmU — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) October 22, 2025

Well well well…



The same Democrats who lied about Pete Hegseth having a Nazi tattoo are now trying to cover up Democrat Senate candidate Graham Platner having a real Nazi tattoo.



All the Democrats do… pic.twitter.com/PMSGEBiUhK — C3 (@C_3C_3) October 22, 2025

I say this as someone who used to listen to every episode when it was released: 15 months from now Graham Platner will not be a senator, but you'll still be the people who defended a nazi tattoo. https://t.co/g5pZAQAmoa — Everything Price Sufferer (but especially eggs) (@agraybee) October 21, 2025

Platner is the latest example. A military veteran turned oysterman who looked the hirsute part, the Mainer’s populist candidacy seemed to be an immaculate conception. The contributions piled up, the profiles were published and then suddenly there was a disruption to the formula. Or maybe it was more of an acceleration. Once his Democratic rival, Maine Gov. Janet Mills, entered the race, Platner was hit with a nor’easter of oppo research that had the added value of being his own damning words. Rationalizing political violence, calling himself a “communist,” referring to all police as “bastards” and calling himself an “antifa supersoldier,” Platner’s paper trail was the stuff of Senator Susan Collins’s dreams. And that was before Platner tried to get ahead of the next hit by revealing the apparent Nazi tattoo on his naked torso. There is more to come, I’m told by sources very familiar with the Platner opposition file who spoke on the condition of anonymity. And some of it will be even more localized, which will make for ready-made targeted mail and digital ads from his opponent I’ve learned, for example, that in 2020, Platner went online and called the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office a den of “overweight pansies” and flatly said: “cops are opportunistic cowards.” You can guess how many Mainers in and around Hancock County, a rural region outside its summer resort enclaves, are related to or friends with law enforcement officers there. Platner did not respond to a request for a comment.

He also might be linked to an Antifa-like rifle club, and he’s just been busted posting homophobic slurs on Reddit posts:

The Advocate: Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner admits using “indefensible” antigay slurs in unearthed Reddit postshttps://t.co/cC7YvtxmCT — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) October 23, 2025

Five minutes in which Graham Platner blames HIS FELLOW SERVICEMEN for things he said including:

- calling rural neighbors “racist and stupid”

- telling rape victims to “not get so f—ked up”

- calling all police “bastards”

- coming out as a communist https://t.co/wajEwIbMxM — Joanna Rodriguez (@joannamrod) October 17, 2025

NEW: Ex-Marine Graham Platner Taught Military Tactics, Recruited for Socialist Paramilitary Group in Maine



Reddit posts reveal embattled progressive star recruited and provided firearms training for the Maine Socialist Rifle Association... pic.twitter.com/hxLKr3s4TW — Steve Robinson (@BigSteve207) October 22, 2025

"Asked if Platner ever attended any antifa events, his campaign didn't answer."



Politico reporter @AlexThomp has found Reddit posts by the Maine Democratic Senate candidate @grahamformaine in which he embraced Antifa militancy and revealed he is or was a member of the Socialist… pic.twitter.com/xBY7PtmCnu — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 21, 2025

Liz Wheeler covers our exclusive report on Graham Platner's involvement with the Socialist Rifle Association:



Reddit posts we revealed this morning showed Platner was training and recruiting for the socialist paramilitary organization in Maine. pic.twitter.com/WLX10iByhS — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) October 22, 2025

Anti-gay, pro-Nazi, and pals around with a bunch of proto-domestic terrorists—what a keeper.

