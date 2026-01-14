Here's the Anti-Trump FBI Agent Who Launched the Surveillance Probe of the Entire Conservative Movement

Of course, it was an anti-Trump FBI agent. If the Russian collusion hoax, Crossfire Hurricane, and, on a lesser note, the creepy visits to those who posted anti-Biden memes weren’t evidence enough, that’s how the Arctic Frost probe began. It was an agent on a reported vendetta that spurred a mass surveillance operation that eventually covered the entire conservative movement.

The late Charlie Kirk and his Turning Point USA were targeted, along with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). It was a fishing expedition with no smoking gun. The basis of the investigation stemmed from the shenanigans from the 2020 election. Oh, and did I forget to mention that Trump’s phone was seized during this operation (via JustTheNews):

An FBI supervisor who openly opposed Donald Trump on social media played a crucial role in igniting the controversial Arctic Frost probe, pressing to add the former president as a formal subject of the investigation and circulating articles from liberal activists and leftwing news sources to make his case, according to evidence recently turned over to Congress and obtained by Just the News. Special Agent Timothy Thibault, who left his role as the assistant agent in charge of its Washington field office in August 2022 after his anti-Trump social posts became public, organized the initial electronic communication that authorized the start of the Arctic Frost probe. He also circulated by email clippings from such anti-Trump outlets as Just Security, NPR, and The Washington Post, pushing for a criminal probe of Trump related to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, the memos show. When Thibault's colleagues originally drafted the investigation's launch document to focus on the Trump campaign and affiliated and still unknown subjects, "Add DJT" was scribbled onto the draft memo. Emails indicate Thibault was pushing to add Trump to the investigative launch document. Revelations include emails from 2022 where Thibault shared articles and podcasts critical of Trump, including a prosecution-style memo authored by a former Obama DOJ official. Thibault also sought to promote media coverage from outlets with left-leaning perspectives, such as NPR, as well as podcasts produced by The Daily Beast. The focus of these articles was Trump’s alleged crimes and efforts to overturn the election. An unearthed email from April 2022 showed Thibault approving the opening of Arctic Frost. The former FBI official did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent to him by Just the News through lawyers who previously represented him.

The publication noted that this will add fuel to the fire behind the reported abuses of power that occurred under the Biden Justice Department. Former Special Counsel Jack Smith, who also tried to bring charges against Trump for election interference but obtained no indictments, is set to testify at a public hearing on January 22.

