Forget the Autopen Fiasco...This Is Joe Biden's Watergate

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 29, 2025 6:05 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

And this is why I laugh when Democrats, the media, and other lefty commentators say that Pam Bondi, Kash Patel, and President Trump have weaponized the Department of Justice. No, that’s you people. It will always be you people, and it’s not far off to say that those on the Left are enemies of the state. Arctic Frost was revealed to be a widespread Biden DOJ spy operation that sought to surveil the activities of a host of conservative organizations. No, scratch that—it was a mass surveillance operation into the conservative movement writ large. The late Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA was spied on, part of former Special Counsel Jack Smith’s fishing expedition against Donald Trump.

It gets worse: Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed more about this operation, in which close to a dozen Republican senators, himself included, were the targets of telecommunications subpoenas, thanks to a whistleblower. Other organizations within the conservative orbit were also targets of Biden’s rogue and corrupt Justice Department. Former Attorney General Merrick Garland and Smith demanded that AT&T hand over phone records and metadata from these individuals. And who signed off on these legal actions? Judge James E. Boasberg, who should face impeachment inquiries (via NY Post): 

In a press conference alongside other GOP senators, Grassley announced that he was making public the 197 subpoenas issued by Smith as part of the Arctic Frost probe, which became “the vehicle by which FBI agents and DOJ prosecutors could improperly investigate the entire Republican political apparatus.” 

“I’ve obtained through legally protected whistleblower disclosures,” Grassley said. “197 subpoenas were issued by Jack Smith and his team. These subpoenas were issued to 34 individuals and 163 businesses, including financial institutions.

“The subpoena requested records and communications related to over 430 individual and organizations — all of them appear to be aimed at Republicans,” the Iowa Republican added, noting requests sent to the late conservative icon Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA and the Republican Attorneys General Association. 

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), one of the nine Republicans whose phone metadata was sought, said “Arctic Frost is Joe Biden’s Watergate.” 

“Merrick Garland was a fundamentally corrupt attorney general. Jack Smith was a fundamentally corrupt prosecutor. This was a political enemies list from the beginning,” he told reporters, brandishing the court order that demanded AT&T hand over his cell records to the feds. 

The order was signed by US District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg and barred the cell carrier from letting Cruz know about the request “for at least one year,” he said. 

[…] 

Garland, Deputy AG Lisa Monaco and FBI Director Christopher Wray all authorized the investigation, according to other files released by Grassley. 

It’s not just the crusty, old boomers who have Trump derangement syndrome. It’s their professional class as well. These people are coming after us, and it’s not paranoia if they’re really after you.

