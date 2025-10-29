Forget the Autopen Fiasco...This Is Joe Biden's Watergate

And this is why I laugh when Democrats, the media, and other lefty commentators say that Pam Bondi, Kash Patel, and President Trump have weaponized the Department of Justice. No, that’s you people. It will always be you people, and it’s not far off to say that those on the Left are enemies of the state. Arctic Frost was revealed to be a widespread Biden DOJ spy operation that sought to surveil the activities of a host of conservative organizations. No, scratch that—it was a mass surveillance operation into the conservative movement writ large. The late Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA was spied on, part of former Special Counsel Jack Smith’s fishing expedition against Donald Trump.

It gets worse: Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed more about this operation, in which close to a dozen Republican senators, himself included, were the targets of telecommunications subpoenas, thanks to a whistleblower. Other organizations within the conservative orbit were also targets of Biden’s rogue and corrupt Justice Department. Former Attorney General Merrick Garland and Smith demanded that AT&T hand over phone records and metadata from these individuals. And who signed off on these legal actions? Judge James E. Boasberg, who should face impeachment inquiries (via NY Post):

Sen. Chuck Grassley just revealed that Jack Smith sent a subpoena to Verizon to tap my Senate office phone.



This comes after learning that nearly 20% of Senate Republicans’ cellphones, including mine, were also subpoenaed.



Arctic Frost is the Biden DOJ’s Watergate, and they… pic.twitter.com/qBR5lT9XIV — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) October 29, 2025

CRUZ: Jack Smith subpoenaed Cruz’s cell phone records from AT&T. AT&T was ordered by corrupt Judge James Boasberg banning AT&T from disclosing the subpoena to Cruz. Boasberg told AT&T that if Cruz was informed, Cruz would destroy evidence and imperil national security. https://t.co/dpluklcEF1 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 29, 2025

In a press conference alongside other GOP senators, Grassley announced that he was making public the 197 subpoenas issued by Smith as part of the Arctic Frost probe, which became “the vehicle by which FBI agents and DOJ prosecutors could improperly investigate the entire Republican political apparatus.” “I’ve obtained through legally protected whistleblower disclosures,” Grassley said. “197 subpoenas were issued by Jack Smith and his team. These subpoenas were issued to 34 individuals and 163 businesses, including financial institutions. “The subpoena requested records and communications related to over 430 individual and organizations — all of them appear to be aimed at Republicans,” the Iowa Republican added, noting requests sent to the late conservative icon Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA and the Republican Attorneys General Association. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), one of the nine Republicans whose phone metadata was sought, said “Arctic Frost is Joe Biden’s Watergate.” “Merrick Garland was a fundamentally corrupt attorney general. Jack Smith was a fundamentally corrupt prosecutor. This was a political enemies list from the beginning,” he told reporters, brandishing the court order that demanded AT&T hand over his cell records to the feds. The order was signed by US District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg and barred the cell carrier from letting Cruz know about the request “for at least one year,” he said. […] Garland, Deputy AG Lisa Monaco and FBI Director Christopher Wray all authorized the investigation, according to other files released by Grassley.

BREAKING: New Arctic Frost whistleblower documents show that the corrupt Biden FBI subpoenaed the bank records, donor lists, and emails of nearly every major conservative organization and leader in the country, including Donald Trump’s campaign, the RNC, Conservative Partnership… pic.twitter.com/EK01dfvilh — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 29, 2025

It’s not just the crusty, old boomers who have Trump derangement syndrome. It’s their professional class as well. These people are coming after us, and it’s not paranoia if they’re really after you.

NEW: APPROVAL CAME FROM THE TOP



Biden administration AG Garland, his deputy Lisa Monaco and then Director Christopher Wray physically signed off on FBI probe codenamed ARCTIC FROST.



The records via @ChuckGrassley show authorization based on “limited detail and basis” including… pic.twitter.com/FdaaKzlwjL — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) October 23, 2025

ARCTIC FROST DRAGNET EXPANDS +400 @GOP TARGETS



According to new records provided through "legally protected whistleblower disclosures" @ChuckGrassley 197 subpoenas sought testimony, records and communications..



"...related to at least 430 named Republican individuals and… https://t.co/6ZoJ8GsE1P pic.twitter.com/u1SE7WUXng — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) October 29, 2025

