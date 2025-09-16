Political Violence Poll Just Nuked This CNN Host's Talking Point on Trump's Remarks...
Wait, Biden's FBI Was Spying on Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 16, 2025 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

FBI Director Kash Patel is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee right now. Mr. Patel is testifying on the recent assassination of Charlie Kirk, which occurred on September 10. Kirk was doing his Q&A session when he was shot and killed. Suspect Tyler Robinson was apprehended two days later. Yet, there’s a new nugget to this story: the FBI under Biden was spying on Turning Point USA, the student organization that Kirk founded. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) said a whistleblower has come forward, and that he hopes he can release the affidavits to that effect later today. 

This operation, codenamed ‘Arctic Frost,’ also targeted the Republican National Committee and Republican Attorneys General Association, though it was supposedly greenlit to investigate Donald Trump—what else is new. Mission creep thy name is the Biden DOJ. And political retribution as well. 

From Grassley’s opening remarks: 

In total, 92 Republican targets, including Republican groups and Republican linked individuals were placed under investigative scope of Arctic Frost. On that political list was one of Charlie Kirk‘s groups, Turning Point USA. In other words, Arctic Frost wasn‘t just a case to politically investigate Trump. It was the vehicle by which partisan FBI agents and Department of Justice prosecutors could achieve their partisan ends and improperly investigate the entire Republican political apparatus."  

We’ll keep you updated.

