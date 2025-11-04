Trump's Phone Got Seized by Special Counsel in Arctic Frost Spy Probe

As we continue to endure a Democrat-induced government shutdown, the investigation into the fishing expedition launched by Special Counsel Jack Smith remains ongoing. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) has uncovered disturbing details about how this probe, one of many, into Donald Trump and the 2020 election turned into a wholesale surveillance operation into the Republican Party and the conservative movement writ large.

Look up ‘mission creep,’ and this operation, Arctic Frost, should be in the appendix. Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed today that President Trump’s government phone was handed over to Smith by the Biden administration:

During the Arctic Frost Investigation, we found that Special Counsel seized President Trump’s government-issued phone. This means the Biden Administration turned over President Trump’s phone to Special Counsel—an UNPRECEDENTED action. In addition, Special Counsel subpoenaed all of President Trump’s PERSONAL phone records. We can never again allow this kind of government weaponization in America. I submitted these new documents to our partners on Capitol Hill. I commend our team at the FBI for working diligently to expose this.

Ex-Biden AG Merrick Garland, deputy AG Lisa Monaco, and then-FBI chief Chris Wray all knew about this investigation and signed off on it. They ordered the ‘code red.’ Over 400 conservative organizations, including the late Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA, were targeted. At least eight Republican senators were also put under the microscope. Subpoenas were issued for their phone records and metadata. We were one step away from the Biden DOJ likely issuing wiretaps on these individuals. Judge James Boasberg signed off on the telecommunications subpoenas.

