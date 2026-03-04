Here's the Question That Really Got Under Tim Walz's Skin

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and state Attorney General Keith Ellison testified before the House Oversight Committee over the rampant fraud that’s engulfed their state, at the hands of Somali fraudsters. Tens of billions were reportedly stolen by taxpayers, and that’s a lowball estimate. Amy is also covering this hearing, but here’s a question that really got under Walz’s skin from Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC).

🚨 BREAKING: Tim Walz erupts in a FIT OF RAGE after Rep. Nancy Mace asks him "what is a woman?"



"What is a woman? Have you learned that lesson?"



WALZ: "I'm not HERE to be YOUR PROP for YOUR OBSESSION!"



MACE: "If you can't define woman, you CERTAINLY can't define fraud!" 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6gFZwkRFfv — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 4, 2026

19% chance Tim Walz is charged this year. https://t.co/DIdcRUVG4h — Polymarket (@Polymarket) March 4, 2026

"What is a woman? Have you learned that lesson?" asked Mace.

That’s when Walz went bananas.

"I'm not here to be your prop for your obsession," he responded.

"If you can't define woman, you certainly can't define fraud," said Mace.

Also, Walz didn’t seem to know much of what was going on in Minnesota under his watch.

That tracks—how else could these fraudulent operations go on with impunity for so long?

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH): “How many people been indicted in your state right now?”



Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D): “I don’t have those numbers with me.”



Jim Jordan: “98 people have been indicted. Do you happen to know how many are Somali America?... 85%… a key voting bloc—and I… pic.twitter.com/RhUGRA140l — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) March 4, 2026

