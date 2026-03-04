The One Question the Media Wouldn't Ask at the White House Press Briefing Today
Tipsheet

Here's the Question That Really Got Under Tim Walz's Skin

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 04, 2026 3:30 PM
Here's the Question That Really Got Under Tim Walz's Skin
AP Photo/Steve Karnowski

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and state Attorney General Keith Ellison testified before the House Oversight Committee over the rampant fraud that’s engulfed their state, at the hands of Somali fraudsters. Tens of billions were reportedly stolen by taxpayers, and that’s a lowball estimate. Amy is also covering this hearing, but here’s a question that really got under Walz’s skin from Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC).

"What is a woman? Have you learned that lesson?" asked Mace.

That’s when Walz went bananas. 

“I'm not here to be your prop for your obsession," he responded. 

“If you can't define woman, you certainly can't define fraud,” said Mace.  

Also, Walz didn’t seem to know much of what was going on in Minnesota under his watch.  

That tracks—how else could these fraudulent operations go on with impunity for so long? 

HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE KEITH ELLISON MINNESOTA NANCY MACE TIM WALZ

