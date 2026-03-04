Trump Is About to Tell Us Which Candidate He Wants for Texas Senate
Trump Is About to Tell Us Which Candidate He Wants for Texas Senate
Police Warned the Fairfax County Prosecutor About the Violent Illegal Alien Who Murdered a Mom Last Week

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 04, 2026 6:30 PM
Police Warned the Fairfax County Prosecutor About the Violent Illegal Alien Who Murdered a Mom Last Week
AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool

Earlier this week, we told you how Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger is going to the mattresses to defend a violent illegal immigrant who murdered a woman at a Fairfax County bus stop. Stephanie Minter, a mother, got off a bus in Fairfax last week and was followed by Abdul Jalloh, 32, a criminal illegal alien with dozens of prior arrests. Jalloh allegedly stabbed Minter, who died from her wounds. Spanberger's administration is demanding that ICE obtain a judicial warrant before it releases this violent criminal into ICE custody.

That, of course, is a trap. Democrats have been pushing for judicial warrants because they know the process to obtain those warrants means it will literally take hundreds of years to deport the criminal illegals. But more than that, Jalloh was known to Fairfax County prosecutor Steve Descano. Descano's office released Jalloh on numerous occasions, despite a history of violent crimes.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) slammed Spanberger for protecting homicidal illegal aliens over the safety of Virginians, too.

But now things are getting worse for Spanberger and Descano, as reporter Nick Minock reveals that the Fairfax County Police Department warned Descano's office about Jalloh in November of last year.

"I have an update in the Stephanie Minter case," Minock said. "That is the Virginia mother who was murdered at a Fairfax County bus stop, allegedly by an illegal immigrant named Abdul Jalloh."

"I heard that police warned the Fairfax County prosecutor, who dropped numerous charges against this man in the past, that he, if he was allowed to be back out into the community, could do something like this," Minock continued. "So I submitted a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request seeking the communication between the police department and the prosecutor's office, Fairfax County Commonwealth's attorney, Steve Descano's office. And I just received the results of that FOIA back."

Whoopi Goldberg Is Left Speechless When Confronted With the Reality of Women in Iran Amy Curtis
"What I have here is an email from a police major in Fairfax County dated November 15 to the Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. I'll read some of it to you," Minock said. "It says, 'I want to bring Mr. Jalloh's release to your attention because Mr. Jalloh is one of the repeat and violent offenders we discussed when we met. I wanted to get your background on why he is out so soon, and ask if his prior suspended sentence of I believe five years was persuaded by your office.' It goes on to say, and pay attention to this, 'Unfortunately, based on the station's numerous dealings with him, it is not a question of if but rather when he will maliciously wound or worse. Again, my role of keeping the public safe prompts me to follow up on his status.' So this email between the police department and Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano's office happened in November."

"And the police were warning the prosecutor's office that if this guy was released back into the community again something like this could happen. The murder of Stephanie Minter. And it did. Mr. Jalloh has more than 40 past charges, and almost every case, Descano's office dropped those charges and released this illegal immigrant, violent offender, back into the community. And they had a warning from the police department," Minock said.

Here's that email.

This should end the careers of both Spanberger and Descano.

Even prominent Democrats are speaking out against this, including the former spokesman for Jill Biden, Michael LaRosa, who called the decision to not turn Jalloh over to ICE "backwards, unacceptable, and tone deaf."

"I like Gov. Spanberger a LOT. I voted for her," LaRosa wrote. "When I worked at the HDPCC in the House, I considered her a rockstar who reflected my values  and spoke truth to the party when it was necessary. So, I really hope she communicates her rationale and reasoning behind this. Because right now, if this is true, it fuels a very concerning narrative about the Democratic Party at the wrong time and feels highly disqualifying for any future 2028 VP vetting. This stuff won't be forgotten (Willie Horton) in 3 years ... and thus far they haven't been very impressive with the reactive comms, allowing the GOP to brand her nationally, and way too soon in the two months she's served as Governor."

The GOP, of course, isn't branding Spanberger. She ran as a moderate in a bait-and-switch campaign, and in the two months she's been in office, she's driven businesses out of Virginia, promised a slew of new and increased taxes, and will gerrymander the state to disenfranchise Republicans in Virginia. She's a failure, and she's going to ruin Virginia if her policies are allowed to stand.

