Kurdish Forces in Iraq Have Launched a Ground Invasion Against Iran

Kurdish forces from Iraq, armed by the United States and Israeli militaries, have reportedly launched a ground incursion into Iran, with thousands of fighters crossing the border and establishing combat positions inside the country.

The Kurds are an Iranian ethnic group native to the mountainous region known as Kurdistan, which spans southeastern Turkey, northern Iraq, northwestern Iran, and northeastern Syria. In the face of a destabilized Tehran, Kurdish forces may seek to seize the opportunity to challenge, and potentially assist in toppling, a regime long viewed as hostile to their people.

A Kurdish incursion could also reduce the likelihood of American or Israeli boots on the ground, increasing the chances that control of Iran’s government would ultimately pass to the Iranian people rather than remain in the hands of figures aligned with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

According to the Independent:

A US official said the Kurds would be used to help sow chaos and distraction in the region, stretching the Iranian military’s resources away from its retaliatory attacks on US bases in surrounding countries, and weakening it. Other plans include the possibility of the group holding an area in the northern part of Iran to serve as a buffer zone for Israel.

Kurdish forces have historically operated along the border of Iraq and Iran.

The involvement of Kurdish forces could also complicate Operation Epic Fury, as their distinct political ambitions and territorial interests could be oppositional in nature to what the United States and Israel want to see in Iran after the fall of the regime.

