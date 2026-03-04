Whoopi Goldberg Is Left Speechless When Confronted With the Reality of Women in Iran

The Left often has no idea what causes they're supporting, and we've all seen interviews from independent journalists asking Leftist protesters to articulate their stance on issues like Israel and Gaza, only to have the Lefty hem and haw and trip over their own words. That's because the cause is never the cause. The ultimate goal is simply the destruction of Western Civilization in general and America in particular, and Leftists will cling to any movement they think might help them.

When confronted with the reality, there are some Leftists who change their minds on issues, as Stanford University student Taryn Thomas did when she was shown footage of the Hamas terror attacks in Israel from October 7, 2023. The footage made Thomas stop her pro-Palestinian activism.

There was another such lightbulb moment on "The View" recently, when the conservative panelist showed images of what women in Iran were like before and after the 1979 revolution. Watch Whoopi Goldberg's face when she sees the images.

Whoopi Goldberg visibly locks up as conservative co-host presents a devastating before-and-after image of Iranian women under the regime.



“Look at what women looked like.”



“Right now, these women have hope.”



“People who are gay are not being thrown off buildings.”



“Women will… pic.twitter.com/ELVgadFLoD — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 2, 2026

"Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has said that this is now the time for the Iranian people to stand and do what they need to do," said Elisabeth Hasselbeck, who is co-hosting the program this week.

"And when you look at what women looked like and were treated like, we have a before and after — before this regime and after. This is before, and here's after," Hasselbeck said as images of women in pre-revolution Iran are pictured wearing Western clothing and their hair uncovered next to women in black hijabs under the current regime. The contrast is as stark as it is startling.

"And right now, these women have hope. 47 million have hope. People who are gay are not being thrown off buildings. Women will not be mutilated and murder," Hasselback continued.

"I hope you're right," Goldberg said, looking flustered.

The Left has long said they are champions of women's rights and freedoms. Of course, what they meant by that is "we support abortion" and not much else. Women in Iran and other Islamic regimes are being oppressed and abused, women in nations like England are targeted by Muslim migrants for rape and harassment, and the Left responds by wearing hijabs in solidarity. But the reality is this: women in Iran deserve the same basic rights and freedoms that women in the West enjoy, and the Left has long denied them that.

But when you see images of what life is like for them, it's an eye-opening moment, and it seems to have stirred something in Goldberg.

