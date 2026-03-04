Jim Jordan Exposed Tim Walz's Dishonesty at Oversight Committee Hearing on Minnesota Fraud

Nancy Mace wasn't the only member of Congress to absolutely humiliate and expose Tim Walz during today's Oversight Committee Hearing on Minnesota fraud. Mace showed that Walz didn't prepare for the hearing, and Walz failed to answer basic questions like the number of kids in his state and the amount of spending on autism programs.

But while Mace showed Walz was incompetent, Rep. Jim Jordan showed Walz is probably lying, and why Walz allowed the fraud to balloon as it did.

We'll start with the lying. Jordan questioned Walz about why the payments to the Feeding Our Future program were restarted, despite questions of fraud. Dozens of individuals have been indicted in the scandal, which cost Minnesota taxpayers hundreds of millions.

🚨 HOLY CRAP. Tim Walz was just EXPOSED for resuming taxpayer payments to Somali fraudsters at Feeding Our Future, and LYING ABOUT IT



Tim Walz even got corrected by his state's own COURT, he's STUNNED



JIM JORDAN: "Why didn't you tell the truth about why you RESTARTED the… pic.twitter.com/1S6FK3gyFb — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 4, 2026

"Why did you tell the truth about why you restarted the payments," Jordan asked Walz.

"Well, Chairman, we did tell you," Walz responded. "And Feeding Our Future grew because of the pandemic."

"I didn't ask that question," Jordan interrupted, "I said why didn't you tell the truth about why you restarted the payments. The payments stopped, because there were concerns obviously, or you wouldn't stop the payments, then they're restarted a month later. What was the reasons for restarting the payments?"

"My understanding was the agency believed that the court had required them to make those payments," Walz replied.

"And that was false, wasn't it?" Jordan asked. "You repeated that ... you said the reason you restarted is because the court ordered you to do so. Is that right?"

"I don't believe that is settled yet, to the best of my knowledge," Walz replied.

"Well, I think it is," Jordan said. "Because the court did something that I don't know if I've ever seen it. They issued a statement saying you were wrong in what you were saying."

"This is from the court. It says, 'Feeding Our Future vs. Minnesota Department of Education, correcting reports and statements by Governor Tim Walz concerning orders issued by the court,'" Jordan said, reading from the statement.

"Here's what the judge says: 'Governor Tim Walz told the media that the Minnesota Department of Education attempted to end payments to FOF because of possible fraud, but that Judge Guthmann ordered payments to continue in April 2021.' Next sentence: 'That is false.' So you said something that wasn't true," Jordan said. He futher states ... 'Judge Guthmann never ordered the Department of Education to resume payments to Feeding Our Future in April 2021 or at any other time.' So I want to know why didn't you tell the truth?"

"Congressman, the attorneys at the Department of Education interpreted that differently," Walz said, throwing the attorneys under the bus. "Both of those judges are no longer on the bench."

That's irrelevant, of course.

Jordan interrupted Walz and said, "Let me just read the very first sentence. The first seven words. This is not some unnamed source talking to The New York Times ... this is the court speaking. First sentence, first seven words. 'Due to inaccurate statements by the Governor, the Ramsey County district court judge has issued and authorized the following news release.' That's pretty straightforward. So the court's lying?"

"I can't tell you Congressman," Walz replied.

"Well, somebody's lying. Somebody's lying, because you can't say the court ordered you to restart the payments, and then the court says we didn't order you to restart the payments," Jordan said. "So either you're lying or the court's lying and I'm just asking you, which one is it?"

Walz doubled down on blaming the Department of Education attorneys. "I just simply know what the attorneys at the agency believed, that it was a misinterpretation," Walz said.

How do you "misinterpret" an order that was never given? The court says it never ordered the Department of Education to restart the payments. There's no room for "misinterpreting" an order that doesn't exist.

"Could it be you were trying to hide behind the court, Governor? Could that maybe be the reason why you issued the statements you did and why the court had to do something you never see done before, they issue a press statement saying you're wrong, the Governor is wrong. His statement is — their words, not mine — false. Could that be the reason?" Jordan asked.

"That was not the interpretation of the attorneys," Walz said. "And you know how a court order works, you can appeal those Congressman as you well know."

"Was it all about politics, Governor?" Jordan asked.

"No, it's about taking care of our people," Walz replied.

Jordan also pressed Walz on what Jordan believed to be the driving factor behind all the fraud.

Chairman Jim Jordan to Tim Walz on Somali fraud in Minnesota:



“98 people have been indicted. Do you happen to know how many are Somalian...?”



“85%... a key voting bloc—and I think that's what drove this whole thing.”



pic.twitter.com/y5M0QQtEKC — America (@america) March 4, 2026

"How many people have been indicted in your state right now, do you know, Governor?" Jordan asked.

"I dont' have those numbers with me," Walz said again, showing how ill-prepared he was for this hearing.

"You don't? 98 people have been indicted. Do you happen to know how many are Somali-American?" Jordan asked.

"I don't. We don't investigate or based on ethnicity or religion," Walz replied.

"Neither do I. We shouldn't do that," Jordan replied. "But Mr. Magan is a Somali American who just said one of the concerns is this is a core voting block. And I just want to know if you know how many of the 98 people who have been indicted in your state are somali."

"I don't," Walz said. "Their ethnicity is not my concern."

"85. 85 percent of the people indicted were Somali Americans, a key voting bloc, and I think that's what drove this whole thing."

Jordan is on to something here. Back in November, the Somalians in Minnesota were crying racism over the fraud crackdown. Walz was elbows-deep in the fraud, according to whistleblowers in state government, and a Somali-American professor said fraud is normal in Somalia.

There's a clear pattern here, and Walz is not only lying, but we can connect the dots about why he's lying.

