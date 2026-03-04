VIP
Tipsheet

Montana Sen. Steve Daines Won't Seek Re-Election

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | March 04, 2026 8:19 PM
Montana Sen. Steve Daines Won't Seek Re-Election
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines of Montana has announced that he’s not running for re-election. 

Daines posted a video on X explaining his decision. 

He reflected on his work building a conservative majority in the Supreme Court, delivering a large tax cut, and unleashing energy dominance, he said in the video. 

Advertisement

President Donald Trump praised Daines for his work in the Senate and House in a Truth Social post. 

Trump said that Daines will pass the torch to Kurt Alme, U.S. attorney. 

“A Highly Respected Criminal Prosecutor in my Administration, and distinguished Harvard Law School Graduate, Kurt knows the Wisdom and Courage it takes to ensure LAW AND ORDER, advocate for our Heroes in Law Enforcement, and strongly support our Military and Veterans. As your next Senator, Kurt will fight tirelessly to Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Champion our Farmers and Ranchers, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Unleash American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment.”

