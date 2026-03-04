Montana Sen. Steve Daines Won't Seek Re-Election

Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines of Montana has announced that he’s not running for re-election.

Daines posted a video on X explaining his decision.

He reflected on his work building a conservative majority in the Supreme Court, delivering a large tax cut, and unleashing energy dominance, he said in the video.

Advertisement

President Donald Trump praised Daines for his work in the Senate and House in a Truth Social post.

Trump said that Daines will pass the torch to Kurt Alme, U.S. attorney.

“A Highly Respected Criminal Prosecutor in my Administration, and distinguished Harvard Law School Graduate, Kurt knows the Wisdom and Courage it takes to ensure LAW AND ORDER, advocate for our Heroes in Law Enforcement, and strongly support our Military and Veterans. As your next Senator, Kurt will fight tirelessly to Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Champion our Farmers and Ranchers, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Unleash American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment.”

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump endorses MAGA ally US Attorney KURT ALME for US Senate in the 2026 Montana election



Sen. Steve Daines withdrew his names MINUTES before the deadline.



ALME MUST WIN!



"Kurt Alme, my TRUMP 45 and TRUMP 47 U.S. Attorney. In fact, if Kurt didn’t have the… pic.twitter.com/a3nzhEy5lI — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 5, 2026

BREAKING: The Montana Secretary of State’s Office says Republican Sen. @SteveDaines has withdrawn from Montana’s U.S. Senate race, just minutes before the 5 p.m. filing deadline. Filing to run in the GOP primary just moments before, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme. #MTNews #MTPol #MTSen pic.twitter.com/tQ6oP1et3Y — Jonathon Ambarian (@JSAmbarian) March 5, 2026





🚨 STEVE DAINES is retiring https://t.co/6mA0x3vKtc — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 5, 2026

Senator Daines is a giant in Montana politics and a master political strategist. Starting in 2012, Steve led a conservative revolution in our state that resulted in flipping every single statewide office to Republican control.



In 2024, Steve did our country a great service… https://t.co/y8xjWMbvpX — Tim Sheehy (@TimSheehyMT) March 5, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.