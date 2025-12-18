It's No Shock Why Enrollment in These Large School Districts From Foreign-Language Students

Large school districts nationwide are seeing dips in enrollment from foreign-language students. It’s not a mystery: it’s because we’re enforcing immigration laws, and kiddos who shouldn’t be here, or have family members who shouldn’t be here, are staying away. It’s another sign that we’ve ended the invasion of migrants into our country, whose children stormed these districts and overwhelmed them since they didn’t speak English. The Federalist broke down the numbers:

School districts that support mass migration from the Third World come up with a lot of different euphemisms to refer to migrants, like “new-to-country,” “newcomer,” and “new arrivals,” in order to socially psy-op American students and families into believing all Third World illegals are culturally compatible with Americans, or that they do not negatively affect American students.

[…]

A Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) spokesman told The Federalist that while attendance declined by 1-2 percent at the end of the 2024-2025 school year “in some communities where immigration enforcement activity was reported,” enrollment in other areas “remained steady.”

He also said that this year’s enrollment decreased by about 4 percent compared to last year, which he said is 1.79 percent below enrollment projections.

[…]

New York City saw enrollment fall by 2 percent over the past year, its steepest decline since the coronavirus pandemic.

As Chalkbeat put it, “A wave of immigration buoyed dozens of NYC schools. Now, their enrollment is plummeting.” That “wave of historic migration” accounted for tens of thousands of immigrants entering the city’s public schools in 2022.

In New York City, a late 2023 report from the United Federation of Teachers found that more than 300,000 students in the city attended school “in overcrowded classrooms.”

As Mehlman noted, New York schools were forced to “adapt” to accommodate those who speak little or no English, hire social workers to deal with students’ experiences of “traumatic border crossings” allowed under the Biden administration, and deal with food, clothing, and health burdens like immunizations.

[…]

Miami-Dade County, Florida, saw a massive drop in new students from other countries enrolling, dropping from around 14,000 in 2024 and about 20,000 in 2023 to just 2,550 in 2025. The plunge occurred in part because so many fewer people are crossing the border.

The decrease in enrollment has lowered the budget by about $70 million, and while school administrators might complain about less money in the school district, Americans should keep in mind that such funding is driven by people who are illegally accessing, overcrowding, and overburdening American public schools in the first place.

However, in Florida, those funding strains coincide with the state making it easier for families to choose alternatives to public schools, allowing students to avoid being trapped by a failing system.

Just like New York, south Florida schools were overcrowded as well, and a 2023 report from the University of Miami stated that the “unparalleled 2.3 million migrants” who crossed the southern border created a situation where a “record-breaking number of migrants place burden on city resources.”