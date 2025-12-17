Who Is Mustapha Kourbach? And Why Is Brown University Scrubbing His Entire Existence Off Their Site?

We have images of a person of interest in the Brown University shooting last weekend. They might as well be placemats. There are little to no video images of the suspect who killed two people and wounded at least eight in the engineering building on campus. How he gained entry is a mystery. No one knows anything. What we do know is that the mayor is very tired and complained about it during yesterday’s shambolic press conference. Every time these Brown University officials, local leaders, and police get before the podium, disaster strikes.

The investigation into this attack has been a shambles. The FBI finally released enhanced images with a $50,000 reward. Thus far, no solid leads. Police are going to nearby neighborhoods to gather any video evidence from Ring cams and similar devices, a sign that this manhunt isn’t going well. Yet, some noticed a student assistant named Mustapha Kourbach is being scrubbed from the website. As of today, he's not a suspect and authorities have made no comment on Kourbach, but Brown University appears intent on removing him from the site. We don’t know why.

🚨 #BREAKING: Brown University has begun scrubbing all online profiles for Mustapha Kharbouch, despite investigators claiming they have no suspects. pic.twitter.com/mPPktnRpKy — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 16, 2025

ENHANCED VIDEO: We are releasing an enhanced video of the person of interest in the Brown University incident. Footage was captured on the East Side of Providence on Saturday afternoon before the incident.



Please share widely and contact the official tip line if you have… pic.twitter.com/mewBSflOiO — Providence Police (@ProvidenceRIPD) December 16, 2025

All references to Mustapha Kharbouch have been removed from Brown University’s website.



Archived profiles described Mustapha as a queer Palestinian activist and a third generation Palestinian refugee before they were taken down.



“Meet Our Student Assistants: Mustapha

Kharbouch… https://t.co/psT3e7iNLy pic.twitter.com/zFzafHiDom — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 16, 2025

It seems very likely that the Brown shooter was an ardent pro Palestine activist of Palestinian heritage



Mustapha Kharbouch



Brown is actively scrubbing his online presence; a student they formerly celebrated



The West is ablaze with terror attacks and it was all predictable pic.twitter.com/esXq1utxZh — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) December 16, 2025

It's not like pro-Palestine & LGBTQ+ activists have spent 2024 & 2025 committing a series of assassinations, mass shootings, firebombings, IED plants, etc., while calling all Republicans "Nazis" who need to be killed...



...wait a minute. https://t.co/rwJe64kyYY — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) December 16, 2025

#BREAKING: The FBI, in coordination with the @ProvidenceRIPD and @RIStatePolice, is releasing a new image of a person of interest in the mass shooting at Brown University on 12/13/25. The #FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification,… pic.twitter.com/wOKSR6Qr6q — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) December 16, 2025

We’ll keep you updated, but it’s quite the coincidence. If it’s unrelated, surely school officials can provide an answer, right? Last night, they refused, with the attorney general even becoming angry that someone would ask about this development. Yeah, that's how conspiracy theories start, guy.

🚨 HYPOCRISY ALERT: RI AG Peter Neronha



"Leave it to us to identify the suspect..."



Also AG Neronha (same presser): "We need the public's help identifying the suspect."



This was in response to Brown University scrubbing pro-Palestine activist Mustapha Kharbouch's profile. pic.twitter.com/Fu0eJjsIvQ — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) December 17, 2025

Also, if he's not a suspect, shouldn't the police confirm that? What is Brown even doing here?

Brown University claims "it is not unusual to take steps to protect an individual's safety in regards to their online presence."



Except, the entire reason this person is going viral in the first place is because THEY scrubbed him from their website sometime after the shooting… https://t.co/DxlWvY2IIb — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 17, 2025

Brown University should not be issuing this. @ProvidenceRIPD needs to state explicitly that Mustapha Kharbouch is not a person of interest.



Quiet deleting in an active investigation should be met with extreme suspicion. See something, say something is not "irrevocable harm." pic.twitter.com/H3TOwCRsD1 — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) December 17, 2025

Also, we know how the shooter eluded being captured for extended periods of time on security cameras.

Brown published its camera plan for the world to see



My friend @DWincheste55011 is in the security biz and tells me this is a cardinal sin in that world pic.twitter.com/c0JWzZ3fyv — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) December 17, 2025

