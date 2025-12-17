VIP
Tipsheet

Who Is Mustapha Kourbach? And Why Is Brown University Scrubbing His Entire Existence Off Their Site?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 17, 2025 6:30 AM
FBI/Providence Police Department via AP

We have images of a person of interest in the Brown University shooting last weekend. They might as well be placemats. There are little to no video images of the suspect who killed two people and wounded at least eight in the engineering building on campus. How he gained entry is a mystery. No one knows anything. What we do know is that the mayor is very tired and complained about it during yesterday’s shambolic press conference. Every time these Brown University officials, local leaders, and police get before the podium, disaster strikes.  

The investigation into this attack has been a shambles. The FBI finally released enhanced images with a $50,000 reward. Thus far, no solid leads. Police are going to nearby neighborhoods to gather any video evidence from Ring cams and similar devices, a sign that this manhunt isn’t going well. Yet, some noticed a student assistant named Mustapha Kourbach is being scrubbed from the website. As of today, he's not a suspect and authorities have made no comment on Kourbach, but Brown University appears intent on removing him from the site. We don’t know why. 

We’ll keep you updated, but it’s quite the coincidence. If it’s unrelated, surely school officials can provide an answer, right? Last night, they refused, with the attorney general even becoming angry that someone would ask about this development. Yeah, that's how conspiracy theories start, guy.

Also, if he's not a suspect, shouldn't the police confirm that? What is Brown even doing here?

Also, we know how the shooter eluded being captured for extended periods of time on security cameras. 

