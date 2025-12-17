These Four Traitors in the House GOP Screwed Over Mike Johnson. They Have...
Tipsheet

The Look on Scott Jennings' Face When a Guest Discussed Susie Wiles' Vanity Fair Interview Was Priceless

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 17, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles isn’t going anywhere. I’m still confused by the drama surrounding the Vanity Fair piece on her. First, they should have expected things to be taken out of context; the mainstream press cannot cover this administration properly to save their lives. 

Second, it was obviously greenlit from the top, with everyone in agreement. You saw the cover photo—no way was this some out-of-the-blue interview. Yet Trumpworld circled the wagons, offering more insight into how powerful Wiles is in the White House. Her title already reflected it, but the president loves her, along with the rest of his inner circle and top staff. She isn’t going anywhere, and she’s done an excellent job captaining the ship. 

It's why this talking point from guest Tezlyn Figaro left Scott Jennings aghast. Figaro said that Wiles was selected to fall on a sword. No one knew what she was talking about, not even her:  

Tezlyn Figaro: Somebody asked [Susie Wiles] to take the fall. I mean, just being honest, somebody needed to come at — I know I’m being a conspiracy theorist. 

Scott Jennings: Take the fall for what? 

Tezlyn Figaro: Whatever. I don't know.  

Scott Jennings: *Laughs* Take the fall, for what? I don't know. Doesn't this show the confidence that Trump has in Susie Wiles? I mean, she feels confident to have a longstanding conversation going on with you. They obviously knew about it and did it over a period of time. I mean, the bond between them is pretty strong, is it not? 

Just brutal. This story will die out soon. Vanity Fair did Vanity Fair things, got slapped around, and Wiles is staying.  

Next. 

