The Look on Scott Jennings' Face When a Guest Discussed Susie Wiles' Vanity Fair Interview Was Priceless

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles isn’t going anywhere. I’m still confused by the drama surrounding the Vanity Fair piece on her. First, they should have expected things to be taken out of context; the mainstream press cannot cover this administration properly to save their lives.

Second, it was obviously greenlit from the top, with everyone in agreement. You saw the cover photo—no way was this some out-of-the-blue interview. Yet Trumpworld circled the wagons, offering more insight into how powerful Wiles is in the White House. Her title already reflected it, but the president loves her, along with the rest of his inner circle and top staff. She isn’t going anywhere, and she’s done an excellent job captaining the ship.

It's why this talking point from guest Tezlyn Figaro left Scott Jennings aghast. Figaro said that Wiles was selected to fall on a sword. No one knew what she was talking about, not even her:

Tezlyn Figaro: “Somebody asked [Susie Wiles] to take the fall. I mean, just being honest, somebody needed to come at — I know I’m being a conspiracy theorist.”



Scott Jennings: “Take the fall for what?”



Tezlyn Figaro: “Whatever. I don't know.”



Scott Jennings: *Laughs* “Take… pic.twitter.com/Vx5joYwl2Y — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) December 17, 2025

Just brutal. This story will die out soon. Vanity Fair did Vanity Fair things, got slapped around, and Wiles is staying.

Next.

