And We Had Another Brown University Shooting Presser That Went Totally Off the Rails

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 16, 2025 1:45 AM
AP Photo/Steven Senne

Someone save these people from themselves. No one cares if you’re tired. In the aftermath of the Brown University shooting, I’d hope that authorities would be tired, exhausted from the hunt to track down the shooter who killed two people and wounded at least eight others on campus this weekend. The shooter committed the attack in the school’s engineering building. Providence Mayor Brent Smiley complained that he was tired. And?

There’s a shooter at large, Mayor. And what is this about having such an individual, who’s armed and dangerous, being on the loose while also saying the public is safe? You can’t sell that man. A crazy person who shot up a college being free is not a net positive for public safety. Also, what did the shooter say before he opened fire? They won’t comment on it, but apparently, “Allahu Akbar” was uttered. They won’t know anything about it.  

We don’t have a suspect. The shooter is on the run. We have no idea how he entered the building or escaped being recorded on video. Astonishingly, there's no video evidence here. But the talking points here, folks—this is a trainwreck. 

The public isn’t safe with a man who just killed two people roaming free. They won’t confirm certain aspects of the crime, which should have been answered by now. The mayor is whining that he’s tired of doing his job, and apparently, Brown does have facial recognition cameras, something a reporter was screaming about yesterday.  

They can’t answer what the shooter yelled before he fired his weapon, but they can comment on Trump.  

What a worthless bunch. 

