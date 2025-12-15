The Weekend’s Gun Tragedies Show Why You Must Buy (Even More) Guns
Tone Deaf: Did Chuck Schumer Really Say This on Sunday?

Matt Vespa
December 15, 2025
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

I mean, talk about tone deaf. I thought this was an AI-generated video, but apparently, it’s real. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was about to deliver a statement on the terror attack in Australia, where two terrorists opened fire on a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, leaving15 people dead and 40 wounded.

Yet, he had to comment on the Buffalo Bills beating the New England Patriots 35-31 first. 

“Of course, I’m going to say a few words about the terrible shooting in Australia, okay? First, of course, as I always say, no matter what, go Bills! They beat the Patriots today. It’s a big deal,” he said.  

Related:

CHUCK SCHUMER GUN VIOLENCE MASS SHOOTING TERRORISM

Yikes, sir. And yes, he got raked over the coals over what arguably was an inappropriate prelude.  

Side note: This was a dark weekend. Besides the Bondi attack, US troops were killed in Syria, and a tragic shooting occurred on the campus of Brown University, which left two people dead, and the shooter is still at large. 

Still, Chuck, you know better. This was brutal. 

