Tone Deaf: Did Chuck Schumer Really Say This on Sunday?

I mean, talk about tone deaf. I thought this was an AI-generated video, but apparently, it’s real. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was about to deliver a statement on the terror attack in Australia, where two terrorists opened fire on a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, leaving15 people dead and 40 wounded.

Yet, he had to comment on the Buffalo Bills beating the New England Patriots 35-31 first.

“Of course, I’m going to say a few words about the terrible shooting in Australia, okay? First, of course, as I always say, no matter what, go Bills! They beat the Patriots today. It’s a big deal,” he said.

Yikes, sir. And yes, he got raked over the coals over what arguably was an inappropriate prelude.

Side note: This was a dark weekend. Besides the Bondi attack, US troops were killed in Syria, and a tragic shooting occurred on the campus of Brown University, which left two people dead, and the shooter is still at large.

Still, Chuck, you know better. This was brutal.

