Department of War's Answer to This Question About GOP Opposition to Narco-Terror Strikes Was Interesting

Operation Southern Spear is wiping out narco-terrorists. It’s been so successful that they’re not taking to sea as often. Rest assured, we’ll be on the lookout. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth declared yesterday that we’ve only just begun to blast people straight to hell.

Democrats are in an uproar over it because potential voters are being wasted. But some Republicans, specifically Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MI) and Rand Paul (R-KY), are forming their own opposition to this operation. It garnered new controversy when a boat carrying these narco-terrorists got bombed. And then a second strike was ordered to kill off survivors.

Labeling people “narco-terrorists” without proof just to justify killing them is not the law. It’s lunacy. This policy risks dragging America into another foreign war.



We need transparency, oversight, and respect for the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/zjyrj2AWfm — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 3, 2025

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on the U.S. military taking out narco terrorist: “If they're armed, show us who they're armed. If they're not armed, explain to us why we kiII people who are not armed... I think this whole thing is a terrible situation… We also need to see the video. If… pic.twitter.com/Kz633IYjLk — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) December 3, 2025

The Washington Post tried to smear Hegseth as a war criminal, though their sloppy reporting, which included unattributed quotes to Hegseth—which is literal fake news—was corrected by The New York Times. Still, we have some shooting happening inside the ship (via The Hill):

Sens. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Jack Reed (D-R.I.) issued a statement Saturday vowing to conduct “vigorous oversight” on Caribbean strikes after a report surfaced that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered the U.S. military to “kill everybody” aboard an alleged drug vessel. “The Committee is aware of recent news reports — and the Department of Defense’s initial response — regarding alleged follow-on strikes on suspected narcotics vessels in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility,” the senators wrote in a joint statement. “The Committee has directed inquires to the Department, and we will be conducting vigorous oversight to determine the facts related to the circumstances,” they added.

At yesterday’s press briefing at the Pentagon, Department of War Press Secretary Kinglsey Wilson said that the strikes were legal, verified by military and civilian lawyers, and they have irrefutable evidence that everyone eliminated in these strikes was a narco-terrorist. She was asked about Wicker’s inquiry by Human Events’ Jack Posobiec:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Wilson added that Hegseth and Wicker discussed the strikes, with the secretary explaining the rationale. She said that the department works closely with Republican and Democratic members of Congress to keep members of the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) and Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) updated on this operation. It was a run-of-the-mill response, but there’s a showdown coming, isn’t there? Who knew blowing up narco-terrorists would create bipartisan fervor for all the wrong reasons?

Every drug boat that the United States has struck contained NARCOTICS.



Our intelligence has confirmed that they are NARCO-TERRORISTS, and we stand by it. pic.twitter.com/NbVaM2n8ZY — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) December 2, 2025

This town, man.

