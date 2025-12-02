VIP
Tipsheet

Libs Are Melting Down Over This Post From Secretary Hegseth Wiping Out Narco-Terrorists

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 02, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Left is melting down over a hilarious post from Secretary of War Pete Hegseth regarding the ongoing operations against narco-terrorists in the Caribbean. Apparently, liberals think we need to coddle these people. Normal Americans think we should blow these people sky high. Enough. 

Advertisement

Tren de Aragua, the group that’s been targeted the most in Venezuela, is the main target. There’s been controversy over a recent airstrike, where survivors were reportedly seen clinging to the wreckage, and then later obliterated with a second strike. No one cares, but liberals apparently want to give these people shelter, food, Social Security cards, and federal benefits. Okay, that’s not true, but sadly, it’s not a whack exaggeration for a political party whose base has become a bunch of unhinged open border stooges.  (via Axios):

The Pentagon announced a "precision strike against a drug vessel operated by a designated narco-terrorist organization" on Sept. 2, kicking off Trump's campaign. 

Trump posted a video of an attack, saying it killed 11 alleged members of Tren de Aragua, a cartel based on Venezuela. 

Friction point: The Washington Post recently reported that the initial strike lit the boat on fire, but two survivors clung to the wreckage. 

The report alleges that Hegseth personally ordered a second strike to kill everyone aboard the boat. Hegseth denied the report's accuracy. 

Trump backed Hegseth on Sunday: "The first strike was very lethal. It was fine. And if there were two people around, but Pete said that didn't happen," he said. "I have great confidence." 

Hegseth commemorated the occasion by posting a meme of Franklin the Turtle, blasting these people with an RPG. The reactions were as expected: 

There was also palace intrigue as to who ordered the second strike. Was it Hegseth? That was answered yesterday. Also, I don’t care who ordered it. 

Adios, narco-terrorist scum. Hasta forever. 

Look, if we're going to get all ethically touchy here, that's fine, but where were these people when Barack Obama was arguably assassinating American citizens with drone strikes? 

