Libs Are Melting Down Over This Post From Secretary Hegseth Wiping Out Narco-Terrorists

The Left is melting down over a hilarious post from Secretary of War Pete Hegseth regarding the ongoing operations against narco-terrorists in the Caribbean. Apparently, liberals think we need to coddle these people. Normal Americans think we should blow these people sky high. Enough.

Tren de Aragua, the group that’s been targeted the most in Venezuela, is the main target. There’s been controversy over a recent airstrike, where survivors were reportedly seen clinging to the wreckage, and then later obliterated with a second strike. No one cares, but liberals apparently want to give these people shelter, food, Social Security cards, and federal benefits. Okay, that’s not true, but sadly, it’s not a whack exaggeration for a political party whose base has become a bunch of unhinged open border stooges. (via Axios):

The Pentagon announced a "precision strike against a drug vessel operated by a designated narco-terrorist organization" on Sept. 2, kicking off Trump's campaign. Trump posted a video of an attack, saying it killed 11 alleged members of Tren de Aragua, a cartel based on Venezuela. Friction point: The Washington Post recently reported that the initial strike lit the boat on fire, but two survivors clung to the wreckage. The report alleges that Hegseth personally ordered a second strike to kill everyone aboard the boat. Hegseth denied the report's accuracy. Trump backed Hegseth on Sunday: "The first strike was very lethal. It was fine. And if there were two people around, but Pete said that didn't happen," he said. "I have great confidence."

Hegseth commemorated the occasion by posting a meme of Franklin the Turtle, blasting these people with an RPG. The reactions were as expected:

For your Christmas wish list… pic.twitter.com/pLXzg20SaL — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) December 1, 2025

The View's Sunny Hostin on targeting narco-terrorists:



"You are supposed to take those fighters...and you're supposed to give them refuge and take care of them!"



pic.twitter.com/DsAiHKNJcM — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 1, 2025

Put this fucking loser in prison https://t.co/wlYUiNndJT — Andrew Mercado (@Guru_Merc) December 1, 2025

If the Secretary of Defense doesn’t understand what the basic rules of engagement are and what’s legal and what’s not, then why is he even in the office in the first place? Heckuva job U.S. Senate! He’s literally mocking the U.S. Constitution and the U.S. Congress and… https://t.co/0qrEhaNnwb — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) December 1, 2025

Is this all just a joke to you @SecWar? https://t.co/hvyzN9z4wS — Congressman Eugene Vindman (@RepVindman) December 1, 2025

There was also palace intrigue as to who ordered the second strike. Was it Hegseth? That was answered yesterday. Also, I don’t care who ordered it.

Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said just a few days ago "this entire narrative was false" https://t.co/gCzRbz1dsG — Haley Britzky (@halbritz) December 1, 2025

CNN reporter confirms what we have been saying all along… that the Washington Post article was not accurate and was purposefully done to sow a false narrative. https://t.co/fEaxrwOTiX — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) December 1, 2025

Adios, narco-terrorist scum. Hasta forever.

Look, if we're going to get all ethically touchy here, that's fine, but where were these people when Barack Obama was arguably assassinating American citizens with drone strikes?

