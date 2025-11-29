CNN Reporter Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Afghans and the National Guard Attack in DC

Thanksgiving Eve was a national tragedy: two members of the National Guard, Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Andrew Wolfe, 24, were ambushed near the White House. Both were shot by Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, an Afghan national who had overstayed his visa. Beckstrom died on Thanksgiving Day.

All immigration applications for Afghan nationals have been suspended until formal security vetting is completed. Lakanwal entered the U.S. under the Biden administration and worked with U.S. Special Forces in Afghanistan. He was part of the hordes of Afghans Joe Biden allowed into the country.

Now, in the aftermath of this attack—Lakanwal drove from Washington State to DC to commit this assault—the media is concerned about the Afghans living in fear or something. We don’t care. Deport them all tomorrow. Also, par for the course for CNN: let’s pounce on this, but not the fact that Biden’s immigration policies imported terrorists onto our shores. A CNN reporter inadvertently said the quiet part out loud as ‘Gunther Eagleman’ pointed out:

BREAKING: A CNN guest just said the QUIET PART OUT LOUD and it explains why the left is PETRIFIED right now:



“This is the worst case scenario for every Afghan immigrant in this country.”



Translation: An Afghan just AMBUSHED and KlLLED Americans and the real tragedy, according… pic.twitter.com/Wnc6MvcJSk — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 28, 2025

“This is the worst case scenario for every Afghan immigrant in this country.” Translation: An Afghan just AMBUSHED and KlLLED Americans and the real tragedy, according to CNN, is that people might start asking why we keep importing military-age males from TERR0R hotspots and handing them residency. Bonus admission NOBODY asked for: Vermont’s top Afghan advocate brags they’re “deeply integrated” because the state desperately needs their labor. So we sacrificed safety and sovereignty for dairy farms and motel staffing. Never let them memory-hole this clip.

Wolfe remains in critical condition. Lakanwal has been charged, but they’re going to upgrade the rap sheet with the death of Beckstrom. He’ll face first-degree murder charges.

CNN: “Afghans in America are now living in fear.”pic.twitter.com/O4aPGs26m6 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 28, 2025

