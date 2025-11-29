Don't Miss This VERY Special Black Friday Offer
Trump: Anything Signed by Biden's Autopen Is Hereby Revoked
Is This the Greatest Trump Post of All Time?
Trump Announces Major Move to Prevent Future Terrorist Attacks
Appeals Court Rules Against Donald Trump and Alina Habba, Upholds $1 Million Judgment...
Guess What This IL College Will Do to Students Who Follow Federal Law
Aftyn Behn's Anti-Law Enforcement Rhetoric Goes Far Beyond Defunding the Police
The American Soup Kitchen Is Officially Closed
Boston Mayor Says She Isn’t 'Interested in a Bromance With the Federal Regime'
Woman Linked to Karoline Leavitt’s Family Taken Into ICE Custody
Heartland America: After the Collapse of Democrat’s EV Socialism, Bipartisan Protectionism...
Pregnancy Resource Centers Should Be Able to Operate Free From Government Intimidation
Felon Found with Machine-Gun Device After Carjacking Gets 20 Years
California Man Arraigned for Making Bomb Threats to Synagogues
Tipsheet

CNN Reporter Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Afghans and the National Guard Attack in DC

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 29, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Thanksgiving Eve was a national tragedy: two members of the National Guard, Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Andrew Wolfe, 24, were ambushed near the White House. Both were shot by Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, an Afghan national who had overstayed his visa. Beckstrom died on Thanksgiving Day.

Advertisement

All immigration applications for Afghan nationals have been suspended until formal security vetting is completed. Lakanwal entered the U.S. under the Biden administration and worked with U.S. Special Forces in Afghanistan. He was part of the hordes of Afghans Joe Biden allowed into the country. 

Now, in the aftermath of this attack—Lakanwal drove from Washington State to DC to commit this assault—the media is concerned about the Afghans living in fear or something. We don’t care. Deport them all tomorrow. Also, par for the course for CNN: let’s pounce on this, but not the fact that Biden’s immigration policies imported terrorists onto our shores. A CNN reporter inadvertently said the quiet part out loud as ‘Gunther Eagleman’ pointed out: 

“This is the worst case scenario for every Afghan immigrant in this country.” 

Translation: An Afghan just AMBUSHED and KlLLED  Americans and the real tragedy, according to CNN, is that people might start asking why we keep importing military-age males from TERR0R hotspots and handing them residency.  

Bonus admission NOBODY asked for: 

Vermont’s top Afghan advocate brags they’re “deeply integrated” because the state desperately needs their labor. 

 So we sacrificed safety and sovereignty for dairy farms and motel staffing. 

Never let them memory-hole this clip. 

Recommended

Guess What This IL College Will Do to Students Who Follow Federal Law Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

AFGHANISTAN CRIME GUN CONTROL NATIONAL SECURITY TERRORISM

Wolfe remains in critical condition. Lakanwal has been charged, but they’re going to upgrade the rap sheet with the death of Beckstrom. He’ll face first-degree murder charges.  

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Guess What This IL College Will Do to Students Who Follow Federal Law Amy Curtis
Seditionist Blue Falcon Democrats Stunned to Be Held Accountable for Their Behavior Kurt Schlichter
Is This the Greatest Trump Post of All Time? Matt Vespa
Trump: Anything Signed by Biden's Autopen Is Hereby Revoked Matt Vespa
The American Soup Kitchen Is Officially Closed Walter Curt
Trump Announces Major Move to Prevent Future Terrorist Attacks Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Guess What This IL College Will Do to Students Who Follow Federal Law Amy Curtis
Advertisement