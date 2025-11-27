Seditionist Blue Falcon Democrats Stunned to Be Held Accountable for Their Behavior
Suspected National Guard Shooter Worked Alongside US Special Forces in Afghanistan

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 27, 2025 6:05 AM
Hey, Democrats, liberals, media clowns, it’s best to condemn this attack on our National Guard instead of blaming Trump or going down a Willy Wonka acid-addled riverboat cruise trying to speculate on what the motivation was. It’s a fool’s errand. Yesterday, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, shot two National Guardsmen near the White House, which was locked down during the attack. President Trump was briefed on the matter later. 

Lakanwal was an Afghan national here illegally after overstaying his visa. He was imported here by Joe Biden in 2021. And we learned he worked with U.S. Special Forces in Afghanistan before the Taliban took over (via Fox News): 

The Afghan national accused of shooting two National Guard members blocks from the White House worked with various United States government entities, including the CIA, as a member of a partner force in Afghanistan, Fox News Digital has learned. 

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, entered the United States on the heels of the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021 under the Biden administration. Lakanwal arrived in the U.S. a month later under "Operation Allies Welcome." 

Intelligence sources told Fox News Digital that Lakanwal had a prior relationship with various entities in the U.S. government, including the CIA, due to his work as a member of a partner force in Kandahar. 

"In the wake of the disastrous Biden withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Biden administration justified bringing the alleged shooter to the United States in September 2021 due to his prior work with the U.S. government, including CIA, as a member of a partner force in Kandahar, which ended shortly following the chaotic evacuation," CIA Director John Ratcliffe told Fox News Digital. 

"The individual—and so many others—should have never been allowed to come here," Ratcliffe continued. "Our citizens and service members deserve far better than to endure the ongoing fallout from the Biden administration’s catastrophic failures."  

Ratcliffe added: "God bless our brave troops." 

Fox News Digital has learned that the FBI is taking the lead on the investigation. 

Yet, the liberal media will likely focus on the National Guard deployment in DC itself to place blame on the Trump White House. No, it was a popular policy. It reduced crime, and the president can do this. The Guard being in the capital isn’t what caused this, you idiots. Joe Biden imported the Islamic third world. 

President Trump went scorched Earth last night:

