Suspected National Guard Shooter Worked Alongside US Special Forces in Afghanistan

Hey, Democrats, liberals, media clowns, it’s best to condemn this attack on our National Guard instead of blaming Trump or going down a Willy Wonka acid-addled riverboat cruise trying to speculate on what the motivation was. It’s a fool’s errand. Yesterday, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, shot two National Guardsmen near the White House, which was locked down during the attack. President Trump was briefed on the matter later.

Advertisement

Lakanwal was an Afghan national here illegally after overstaying his visa. He was imported here by Joe Biden in 2021. And we learned he worked with U.S. Special Forces in Afghanistan before the Taliban took over (via Fox News):

#BREAKING: The DC shooter was in the Afghan Army alongside U.S. Special Forces, for 10 years. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) November 27, 2025

Lakanwal reportedly entered the United States on a U.S. Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) as part of Operation Allies Refuge during the American withdraw from Afghanistan in 2021. https://t.co/bDjJ8mijVK pic.twitter.com/CLXWSMxchZ — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 27, 2025

From law-enforcement source:



Afghan National, born in 1996, armed with a revolver ambushed a female guardsman, shooting her in the head, and a male guardsman, shot multiple times. They never saw it coming. Both guardsmen were armed.



A Major in the National Guard, who was… — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) November 27, 2025

“I live in DC. These guardsmen are kind. They do nothing wrong. They stand there and keep the peace… They are not the eviI, racıst soldiers the media make them out to be..



It’s the media’s violent rhetoric.. that motivated a foreign national to harm our military”



She’s right👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/ydUgvDpDAl — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) November 27, 2025

The Afghan national accused of shooting two National Guard members blocks from the White House worked with various United States government entities, including the CIA, as a member of a partner force in Afghanistan, Fox News Digital has learned. Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, entered the United States on the heels of the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021 under the Biden administration. Lakanwal arrived in the U.S. a month later under "Operation Allies Welcome." Intelligence sources told Fox News Digital that Lakanwal had a prior relationship with various entities in the U.S. government, including the CIA, due to his work as a member of a partner force in Kandahar. "In the wake of the disastrous Biden withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Biden administration justified bringing the alleged shooter to the United States in September 2021 due to his prior work with the U.S. government, including CIA, as a member of a partner force in Kandahar, which ended shortly following the chaotic evacuation," CIA Director John Ratcliffe told Fox News Digital. "The individual—and so many others—should have never been allowed to come here," Ratcliffe continued. "Our citizens and service members deserve far better than to endure the ongoing fallout from the Biden administration’s catastrophic failures." Ratcliffe added: "God bless our brave troops." Fox News Digital has learned that the FBI is taking the lead on the investigation.

Yet, the liberal media will likely focus on the National Guard deployment in DC itself to place blame on the Trump White House. No, it was a popular policy. It reduced crime, and the president can do this. The Guard being in the capital isn’t what caused this, you idiots. Joe Biden imported the Islamic third world.

President Trump went scorched Earth last night:

🔥 President Trump:



"We must now reexamine every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan under Biden, and we must take all necessary measures to ensure the removal of any alien from any country who does not belong here or add benefit to our country. IF THEY… pic.twitter.com/eLYQgnolE6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 27, 2025

President Trump on the terrorist attack against two National Guardsmen:



"This heinous assault was an act of evil, an act of hatred, and an act of terror. It was a crime against our entire nation. It was a crime against humanity." pic.twitter.com/R6HHIPZoxl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 27, 2025

President Trump confirms he will be deploying another 500 additional National Guardsmen to the nation's capital:



"We will make America totally safe again. And we will bring the perpetrator of this barbaric attack to swift and certain justice, if the bullets going in the opposite… pic.twitter.com/pY2rvtxtnQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 27, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!